ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 Testing Rules Take Effect For International Travelers

By McKenzie Gladney
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday morning, all travelers coming to the United States, regardless of vaccination status, must get a COVID- 19 test within 24 hours of their departure. It used to be within three days of their flight, but...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

It's been almost two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. is opening back up. Concerts, sporting events and other activities are making a comeback, but is it safe to attend? While many people have returned to what life was before COVID-19, there's still precautions doctors suggest the public take in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., is a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series who explained the places he's still cautious to go and why. "This is the dreaded topic we all hoped would be in the rearview mirror by now as the onset of winter 2021 approaches, a full two years into the COVID-19 pandemic," he says. "Last year at this time, the air was filled with heady predictions of herd immunity just around the corner, as powerful vaccines (with 95 percent efficacy) combined with improved treatments like dexamethasone and remdesivir plus better masking, tracing, and detection tools promised to put the pandemic behind us. Fast-forward a year, and the optimism is much more guarded and cautious, as another year of false dawns gives way to grizzled girding for yet another winter battle in the medical trenches against a relentless foe. What happened? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccines, as promising as they were and still are, were found to wane significantly in their immune protection after several months and to be leaky, i.e. to provide only limited mucosal immunity at the outset. This allows the virulent Delta variety (and its many mutated sub-variants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Omicron#Niaid
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Is that runny nose a cold or COVID-19? Better to skip Thanksgiving than risk spreading the virus

Got the sniffles? Just not feeling well? You may want to skip Thanksgiving gatherings this year in case it’s COVID-19. “I think the first thing families ought to do is set that expectation, that if you have sick family members, (they should) sit this one out. We’ll bring you some turkey at home,” Dr. Brandon Webb, an Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician, told reporters during a virtual news conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Caught COVID After Your Vaccine

It is unlikely but completely possible for you to catch COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. These "breakthrough" cases are rare, but are increasing as your immunity wanes—and they can be caused by more transmissible variants, among other threats. (This is why the FDA na dCDC approved boosters for everyone over 18, to be taken six months aftet your last dose.) How do you know if you have a breakthrough infection? Read on for the sure signs you've caught COVID-19 even after being vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy