As the end of the year approaches, those considering charitable donations are reminded of additional tax benefits due to COVID-19 relief passed by Congress. Brett Nikkel is a Professional CPA with Van Maanen, Sietstra, Meyer & Nikkel, and says up to $300 per person or $600 for married, joint filers can be deducted without itemizing a tax return from 2021, meaning all giving to qualifying organizations by December 31st could qualify. Nikkel says to save all receipts from donations, and that any qualified non-profit organization will provide proof of a deductible donation. Those who want to take advantage of the benefit need to make donations by the end of this year.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO