Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 13 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

For former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson, it was another triumphant return to the field as he made his debut with the Seattle Seahawks after being waived by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the year.

Peterson and the Seahawks hosted the rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon trying to right the ship after a recent rough patch put Seattle on the brink of a lost season.

But, with the help of a Peterson rushing touchdown, the Seahawks managed to get a must-have 30-23 win to move to 4-8 on the season and keep some hopes of postseason play alive.

Adrian Peterson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The touchdown from the Sooner legend not only helped his team win but put him in exclusive NFL company.

With Sunday’s score, Peterson became the first player in NFL history to run for a touchdown with six different teams.

The Minnesota Vikings, the Washington Football Team, the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions, the Tennessee Titans and now, the Seattle Seahawks.

A storied career gets one more check mark to the Hall-of-Fame resume.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 13:

Arizona Cardinals

(W 33-22 at Chicago)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, longest pass 23 yards, 2 touchdowns, 10 rushes for 59 yards, longest rush 14 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, longest pass 23 yards, 2 touchdowns, 10 rushes for 59 yards, longest rush 14 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns DL Jordan Phillips: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 4 total tackles

Baltimore Ravens

(L 20-19 at Pittsburgh)

TE Mark Andrews : 4 receptions on 9 targets for 50 yards, longest reception 29 yards

: 4 receptions on 9 targets for 50 yards, longest reception 29 yards WR Marquise Brown : 5 receptions on 7 targets for 55 yards, longest reception 22 yards

: 5 receptions on 7 targets for 55 yards, longest reception 22 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(vs New England on Monday Night)

OT Cody Ford :

: OT Daryl Williams:

Chicago Bears

(L 33-22 vs Arizona)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 41-22 vs LA Chargers)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 19 rushes for 54 yards, longest rush 10 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 receptions on 1 target

: 19 rushes for 54 yards, longest rush 10 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 receptions on 1 target RB Samaje Perine: 5 rushes for 36 yards, longest rush 17 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 5 yards

Cleveland Browns

(Bye Week)

QB Baker Mayfield:

Dallas Cowboys

(W 27-17 at New Orleans on Thursday Night)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 7 receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, longest reception 25 yards, 1 rush for 33 yards

: 7 receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, longest reception 25 yards, 1 rush for 33 yards DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(W 29-27 vs Minnesota)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 22-9 vs Denver)

TE Blake Bell : Received start at tight end, no targets

: Received start at tight end, no targets OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 17-15 vs Washington)

WR Jeff Badet: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 41-22 vs Cincinnati)

LB Kenneth Murray: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Los Angeles Rams

(W 37-7 vs Jacksonville)

OT Bobby Evans : Saw playing time in reserve role

: Saw playing time in reserve role LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Minnesota Vikings

(L 29-27 at Detroit)

WR Dede Westbrook: 1 reception on 2 targets for -2 yards, 3 punt returns for 23 yards, longest return 16 yards

New England Patriots

(at Buffalo on Monday Night)

DE Ronnie Perkins :

: RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New Orleans Saints

(L 27-17 vs Dallas on Thursday Night)

WR Kenny Stills: 0 receptions on 5 targets

New York Giants

(L 20-9 at Miami)

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

New York Jets

(L 33-18 vs Philadelphia)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 33-18 at NY Jets)

QB Jalen Hurts : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 20-19 vs Baltimore)

DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles, 3 combined tackles, 1 special teams assisted tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(L 30-23 at Seattle)

RB Trey Sermon : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) S Tony Jefferson : DNP

: DNP OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(W 30-23 vs San Francisco)

CB Tre Brown : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Adrian Peterson: 11 rushes for 16 yards, longest rush 7 yards, 1 touchdown

Tennessee Titans

(Bye Week)

DE Amani Bledsoe:

Washington Football Team

(W 17-15 at Las Vegas)

P Tress Way: 4 punts for 197 yards, 49.3 yards per punt, longest punt 54 yards, 3 punts inside the 20

