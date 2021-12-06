ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 13 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

For former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson, it was another triumphant return to the field as he made his debut with the Seattle Seahawks after being waived by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the year.

Peterson and the Seahawks hosted the rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon trying to right the ship after a recent rough patch put Seattle on the brink of a lost season.

But, with the help of a Peterson rushing touchdown, the Seahawks managed to get a must-have 30-23 win to move to 4-8 on the season and keep some hopes of postseason play alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1xQ8_0dFCp4FB00
Adrian Peterson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The touchdown from the Sooner legend not only helped his team win but put him in exclusive NFL company.

With Sunday’s score, Peterson became the first player in NFL history to run for a touchdown with six different teams.

The Minnesota Vikings, the Washington Football Team, the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions, the Tennessee Titans and now, the Seattle Seahawks.

A storied career gets one more check mark to the Hall-of-Fame resume.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 13:

Arizona Cardinals

(W 33-22 at Chicago)

  • QB Kyler Murray: Completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, longest pass 23 yards, 2 touchdowns, 10 rushes for 59 yards, longest rush 14 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
  • DL Jordan Phillips: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 4 total tackles

Baltimore Ravens

(L 20-19 at Pittsburgh)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 4 receptions on 9 targets for 50 yards, longest reception 29 yards
  • WR Marquise Brown: 5 receptions on 7 targets for 55 yards, longest reception 22 yards
  • OT Adrian Ealy: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(vs New England on Monday Night)

  • OT Cody Ford:
  • OT Daryl Williams:

Chicago Bears

(L 33-22 vs Arizona)

  • RB Damien Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 41-22 vs LA Chargers)

  • LB Jordan Evans: DNP (IR List)
  • RB Joe Mixon: 19 rushes for 54 yards, longest rush 10 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 receptions on 1 target
  • RB Samaje Perine: 5 rushes for 36 yards, longest rush 17 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 5 yards

Cleveland Browns

(Bye Week)

  • QB Baker Mayfield:

Dallas Cowboys

(W 27-17 at New Orleans on Thursday Night)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 7 receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, longest reception 25 yards, 1 rush for 33 yards
  • DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(W 29-27 vs Minnesota)

  • CB Parnell Motley: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 22-9 vs Denver)

  • TE Blake Bell: Received start at tight end, no targets
  • OT Orlando Brown: Received start at left tackle
  • C Creed Humphrey: Received start at center
  • LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 17-15 vs Washington)

  • WR Jeff Badet: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 41-22 vs Cincinnati)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Los Angeles Rams

(W 37-7 vs Jacksonville)

  • OT Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in reserve role
  • LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Minnesota Vikings

(L 29-27 at Detroit)

  • WR Dede Westbrook: 1 reception on 2 targets for -2 yards, 3 punt returns for 23 yards, longest return 16 yards

New England Patriots

(at Buffalo on Monday Night)

  • DE Ronnie Perkins:
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New Orleans Saints

(L 27-17 vs Dallas on Thursday Night)

  • WR Kenny Stills: 0 receptions on 5 targets

New York Giants

(L 20-9 at Miami)

  • WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

New York Jets

(L 33-18 vs Philadelphia)

  • OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 33-18 at NY Jets)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: DNP (Inactive)
  • OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 20-19 vs Baltimore)

  • DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles, 3 combined tackles, 1 special teams assisted tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(L 30-23 at Seattle)

  • RB Trey Sermon: DNP (IR List)
  • S Tony Jefferson: DNP
  • OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(W 30-23 vs San Francisco)

  • CB Tre Brown: DNP (IR List)
  • RB Adrian Peterson: 11 rushes for 16 yards, longest rush 7 yards, 1 touchdown

Tennessee Titans

(Bye Week)

  • DE Amani Bledsoe:

Washington Football Team

(W 17-15 at Las Vegas)

  • P Tress Way: 4 punts for 197 yards, 49.3 yards per punt, longest punt 54 yards, 3 punts inside the 20

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting breakdown: Week 13

Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1) Analysis: If the Vikings have any hopes of making the postseason, their upcoming stretch of games will be the difference. After Sunday’s NFC North matchup against the Lions, Minnesota will go to Pittsburgh next week before returning home to face the Bears. This week should be a confidence builder for the team and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is coming off his worst game of the season.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL Power Rankings Week 13

Confidence and the NFL Power Rankings go hand in hand. While we’re confident (mostly) about how we rank teams each week, we’ve decided to go further at NFL Nation and give weekly confidence ratings to let the fans know how we’re feeling about each team after every game. And with two-thirds of the season gone, it’s time to check on the evolution of each reporter’s confidence rankings.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Derrick Henry on track to return for 2021 NFL playoffs or sooner, per report

The king is nearly back, and that means the Tennessee Titans will be more dangerous in the near future. Derrick Henry hasn't played football since Oct. 31, when he suffered a broken foot in the Titans victory over the rival Indianapolis Colts on Halloween. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was on yet another tear before being moved to injured reserve to start the month of November, and the hope in Nashville was that he might return in time for the playoffs -- something that might come to fruition for head coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Make New Decision On WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans have been without star wideout Julio Jones since Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, however, he’s expected to return to the team’s starting lineup. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans plan to activate Jones off injured reserve this Saturday....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Giants#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#The Seattle Seahawks#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals#The Detroit Lions#Titans#Dl Jordan Phillips#Dnp#Guard Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy