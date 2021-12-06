ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele Takes a Step Forward on ‘21’

By Nora Princiotti
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 21 Adele enters the next phase of her career with a lot more resources behind...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Emerald Media

Adele’s latest LP wouldn’t take it “Easy On Me”

Back in 2011 when Adele released her breakout album, “21,” I was 11 years old. I vaguely remember singing along to the hits, but what burns vivid in my brain is the way my mom loved — and I mean loved — that album. I didn’t quite get it. But, hey, I was 11.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

‘Succession’ S3E8: “Chiantishire”

Chris and Andy start with the major cliff-hanger at the end of the episode before working their way back through the rest of the story (1:00). They talk about Logan and Kendall’s tense dinner (21:26), Shiv showing her true colors (29:02), and where the rest of the siblings stand after the penultimate episode (41:01).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Best TV Shows of 2021

There’s little that unites the best TV shows of 2021, aside from their quality. Our picks this year range from epic space dramas (plural!) to intimate character studies, from shrewd satires to wacky adventures. Some are massive hits that grabbed hold of the zeitgeist; others are hidden gems, possibly because you don’t subscribe to their streaming service. All are worth celebrating at the end of a long, strange, uncertain year—one when we leaned on TV, even more than usual, to distract and transport us. These are The Ringer’s picks for the cream of the crop.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Week 13 Awards

We recap the Week 13 slate by giving out brand-new awards like The Apollo Creed Award for the Guy Who Refuses to Throw in the Damn Towel, The Mitchell Trubisky “Don’t Watch Him Play” Award, The FAABulous Award, and more. Later we induct the next player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book in what is our most controversial decision to date.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
The Ringer

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3

Mal and Joanna hop in the Challenger and dive deep into Episode 3 of Hawkeye, titled “Echoes” (06:29). They praise the introduction of Echo as an antagonist and what they would like to see for her in the episodes to come. They also speculate on the arrival of Kingpin to this series (48:47), touch on the growing dynamic of Clint and Kate Bishop (76:43), and answer your mailbag questions with Jomi (98:18).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Making of “Smooth” and the Remaking of Santana

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 53, which explores Santana’s supernova return to chart dominance, the Rob Thomas–assisted “Smooth.”
MUSIC
The Ringer

‘Saturday Night Fever’ With Bill Simmons and Jimmy Kimmel

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jimmy Kimmel to blow all of their money at the disco after they revisit the 1977 hit Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta and Karen Lynn Gorney. The Latest. An FAQ for the NFL’s New Patriots Nightmare. Bill Belichick and the Pats are...
NFL
The Ringer

‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets, Week 13

We pitch each other on our favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of Shark Tank. Later, we offer up our favorite long-shot bets. Join our FanDuel daily fantasy contest and sign up to play against us HERE!. Prop Bets (2:44) Long-Shot Bets (33:36) Don’t forget to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling In The Deep#Someone Like You#Next Album#The Next Phase
The Ringer

Rodgers for MVP, Pats-Bills, and an Iconic Beatles Documentary With Peter Schrager and Chuck Klosterman

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss the stumbling Rams, the Chiefs finding their stride, and why Aaron Rodgers should be the favorite for MVP (2:15), before making their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 13 (22:09). Then Bill talks with Chuck Klosterman about the new documentary series by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back (48:44).
NFL
The Ringer

Men Tell All, Pizza Defamation, and an Interview With Romeo Alexander

Juliet and Callie are back to discuss this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. They break down the wildest (and fakest) parts of the “Men Tell All” (01:07) and then Juliet interviews fan favorite and Harvard mathematician Romeo Alexander about his experience on Michelle’s season (25:53). Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Callie...
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Fever’

Jinx and Shea are joined by the brilliantly hilarious cohosts of Okay, Now Listen and Get You a Me, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell. They discuss Fever by the Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion. Tracks like “Realer,” “W.A.B.,” “Cash Shit,” and “Running It Up Freestyle” made Jinx clench his chest. Guest spots from Juicy J and DaBaby lead everyone to reminisce about happier rap moments and Three 6 Mafia’s greatest hits. Then find out why freestyling, Hondas, stallions, the word “minimum,” and sex positivity make this a truly unskippable album.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 8 Recap

Deion Sanders Is Not Going to Space and Loves Jerry Jones. Plus, the NFL legend talks college football and his coaching plans. ‘Halo Infinite’ Is the Open-World Wonder ‘Halo’ Always Wanted to Be. After more than a year of delays, the flagship Xbox franchise has arrived on...
NFL
The Ringer

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 12

Tyson and Riley team up with writer, musician, and Survivor superfan Allie Goertz to break down this week’s episode of Survivor. They examine the tribe’s failed plan to get rid of Ricard and react to Deshawn’s tribal council truth bomb. Plus, they touch on next week’s upcoming twist and deliver this week’s superlatives.
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

In Praise of the Junk-Drawer ’90s Alt-Rock Movie Soundtrack

On Thursday, Ringer Films will debut the latest installment of its HBO Music Box series, Mr. Saturday Night, on the legendary producer Robert Stigwood. Before that film examines the man who forever changed the way music and film interact with his work on Saturday Night Fever, The Ringer will spend the day celebrating the world of movie soundtracks that he so heavily influenced.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Verzuz Reactions and Michael Arceneaux on Intracultural Conflict

On a special episode of Higher Learning, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are in the studio, recording in person for the first time! They discuss everything from Chris Cuomo losing his job (16:48) to an eventful Verzuz between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia (24:11). Then bestselling author Michael Arceneaux joins to break down a controversial scene in Amazon Prime’s new show Harlem (1:12:50).
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy