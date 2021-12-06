Palace x Harrods Tease Upcoming Collaboration, Pop-Up

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Skateboarding cult brand Palace is coming to Harrods. From Dec. 10 to 12, Palace will launch the “Palace Harrods” pop-up on the men’s wear floor of Harrod’s Knightsbridge store. The brand will also launch a co-branded collection, with items like oversize varsity jackets, wool caps, hoodie donned teddies and classic Harrods Christmas hampers.More from WWDFirst Look at Palace x Harrods Christmas CapsuleAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionEat, Watch, Wander and Work Out at All the New London Hotspots The British upscale retailer says the Palace Harrods Hamper will...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO