ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Palace x Harrods Tease Upcoming Collaboration, Pop-Up

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh from its football culture-inspired collab with Kappa, Palace has unveiled details of an upcoming collaboration and pop-up with iconic London department store Harrods. Founded as a grocery store in 1849, Harrods is best known...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Palace's Collaboration With Tricker's is a Formal Affair

Fresh from the unveiling of its full Holiday 2021 collection earlier this week, Palace now delivers a closer look at its footwear collaboration with Tricker’s that’s set to drop later this week. Founded in 1829, Tricker’s is the oldest established shoe manufacturer in Britain. Still owned by the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone tease new ‘Seventeen Going Under’ collaboration

Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone are teasing what appears to be the pair collaborating on a new version of hit single ‘Seventeen Going Under’. The duo both shared a picture performing in the studio together tonight (December 8) on their social media accounts with the former posting the caption: “tomorrow” and the latter similarly adding: “Something for u tomorrow.”
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Outerwear Pop-Ups

Luxury fashion label Burberry has launched a pop-up shop called 'Imagined Landscapes' in London's high-end department store, Selfridges. The pop-up aims to promote the brand's new outerwear collection and is the first of several temporary stores that it will open globally. The new pop-up will carry a selection of exclusive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Design Inspiration#Kappa#Palace
Siliconera

Persona x Namjatown Collaboration Will Feature Catboys and Catgirls

As part of the series’ 25th anniversary, Persona will have a collaboration with Namjatown, which is an indoor theme park run by Namco. The event will run between December 17, 2021 and January 30, 2022. To match with Namjatown’s cat theme, the Persona series’ main characters will all appear as catboys and catgirls. [Thanks, Persona Central!]
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

BLACKPINK x Casetify Collaborate on Exclusive Phone Accessories

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has partnered with Casetify to create the first one-of-a-kind range of phone accessories for dedicated fans to represent their favorite singers wherever they go. The limited-edition line of tech gear features MagSafe wallets, original sticker artwork and even boasts a Nintendo Switch carrying case. The exclusive...
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

Palace Opens Harrods Pop-up With Exclusive Christmas Capsule

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Skateboarding cult brand Palace is coming to Harrods. From Dec. 10 to 12, Palace will launch the “Palace Harrods” pop-up on the men’s wear floor of Harrod’s Knightsbridge store. The brand will also launch a co-branded collection, with items like oversize varsity jackets, wool caps, hoodie donned teddies and classic Harrods Christmas hampers.More from WWDFirst Look at Palace x Harrods Christmas CapsuleAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionEat, Watch, Wander and Work Out at All the New London Hotspots The British upscale retailer says the Palace Harrods Hamper will...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Time Out Global

Jama & Drys pop-up

Need a new hairdo for your next Christmas party? Jama & Drys, a beauty salon pop-up in central London, is a one-day collaboration with radio and tv presenter Maya Jama. You can get a blow dry or your hair styled, as well as gel manicures and lash extensions. Maya will be present to share her beauty tips as well. Enter to get an appointment on the JD Sports website.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue Magazine

Come One, Come All to the Vogue x MatchesFashion Holiday Pop-Up in NYC

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You’ve made your holiday shopping list and checked it twice. Now let MatchesFashion and Vogue take care of the rest. All of your festive needs—from the perfect present to the loveliest party frock—can be found at the MatchesFashion x Vogue holiday pop-up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Highsnobiety

Palace x Kappa Fall 2021 Collection: Release Information

Palace and Kappa invite you to party like its 1999 with the launch of their debut collaborative collection for Fall 2021. Picture this. It's 2015; you're stepping into Antwerp Mansion in Manchester for the first time, sipping on a Red Stripe and admiring the graffiti all over the walls, the bathroom doors don't lock, and you're surrounded by Kappa zip-ups, Ralph Lauren caps, Palace x adidas Puffers, and Supreme crossbody bags. Life is good.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

WTAPS x Supreme Fall 2021 Collaboration

Following the drop of its latest Vans team-up, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series, returning with a collaborative range with WTAPS for Fall 2021. Bringing the worlds of New York and WTAPS, the special range combines elements from both long-standing imprints for a cohesive release. Leading the WTAPS x...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

CASETiFY Teases Upcoming 'Squid Game' Collection

CASETiFY‘s Co-Lab series of phone accessories has just announced a full collection with Netflix’s Squid Game. Releasing across Samsung and Apple smartphones, the collection will see cases and accessories that all celebrate themes of the hit series. The Impact and Ultra Impact cases will feature colorways and details reminiscent of the players’ uniform and guards’ jumpsuits while the “Red Light, Green Light” Younghee doll, Squid Game Boss, and business card all get their own cases as well.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Greengrocer Pop-Ups

Bombay Sapphire recently opened the doors to FRUTERÍA, a vibrant Spanish deli and tapas bar, created in partnership with artist Coco Davez. The greengrocer-themed pop-up is a destination for unique shopping, food and drink experiences and it speaks to those who want to do something different during the festive season. As a whole, the beautifully curated and colorful space brings the spirit of Spain to Shoreditch.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepaypers.com

Klarna teams up with Harrods

Sweden-based BNPL provider Klarna has partnered with retail company Harrods to allow consumers to pay in instalments for beauty products. Klarna is partnering with Harrods to offer its various payment options throughout the main Harrods Knightsbridge shop, H beauty and online at Harrods.com. UK in-store shoppers will be able to...
BUSINESS
allkpop.com

SHINee's Onew teases 'SM Station' collaboration 'Way'

SHINee's Onew has revealed the latest teaser images for his upcoming 'SM Station' collaboration track. As previously reported, Onew and Punch will be collaborating for the track "Way". Fans are already excited about what's to come, and many are expecting a ballad fit for the winter season. Onew x Punch's...
MUSIC
Siliconera

Possible Another Eden Chrono Cross Collaboration Teased

Wright Flyer Studios released a teaser website for an upcoming collaboration between Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space and what could potentially be Chrono Cross. A special announcement broadcast will share more details about the upcoming collaboration. It will take place on December 4, 2021 at 6pm JST/1am PT/4am ET/10am CET. The broadcast will be held over YouTube. Additionally, the beginning of the broadcast will feature information regarding an upcoming symphony.
VIDEO GAMES
thesource.com

DJ Khaled Teases New “Crazy” Collaboration with Drake

Drake didn’t only gift Fat Joe a new Rolex, but he also dropped off a new collaboration. At his birthday party this weekend, DJ Khaled teased a new single from the two on the way. “I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon,” Khaled said. “This shit...
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Digitally Integrated Holiday Pop-Ups

The Bay at Stackt Market is a pop-up shopping experience that can be found at Canada’s largest shipping container market and it brings The Bay’s Holiday gift guide to life. With The Bay's See It, Scan It, Ship It technology, shoppers can make purchases from more than 50 brands just by scanning a QR code and checking out. The experience lets customers receive deliveries straight to their home, which means that they won't be burdened with having to carry bags throughout the rest of their time at the shipping container market.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy