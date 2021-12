Social Security beneficiaries could see a significant COLA in 2022 amid a steep climb in the costs of everything from gasoline and vehicles to bacon. reports Yahoo! Finance. CNBC stated that the adjustment could be as high as 5.3% next year. This would be a serious increase over the 1.3% adjustment put in place for 2021. It would also be the biggest jump in over a decade. A major factor is how the economy functions over the next few months. It also rests on whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. The COLA for the following year is usually announced in October. The Senior Citizens League calculated a 5.3% adjustment.

