ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

In Depth Look at the Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

By Nicole Zembrodt
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

Uniform policies were lifted Week 13 to allow players around the NFL showcase personalized cleats highlighting charitable causes as part of the My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

My Cause, My Cleats started in 2016. The player-led campaign created a platform for players to raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes during their games. The number of player participants has increased each year. Players on teams who did not have Week 13 games will have the opportunity to participate in Week 14.

This year’s supported causes include:

  • Cancer Research & Support
  • Social Justice
  • Disease Awareness & Prevention
  • Youth
  • Disability Research & Support
  • Mental Health
  • Military
  • Community Outreach
  • Food & Water Insecurity
  • COVID-19 Healthcare Support
  • First Responder Support
  • Sexual Assault Prevention
  • Environmental Conservation
  • Disaster Relief
  • Gun Violence Prevention
  • Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention
  • Human Trafficking Prevention

All players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to the player’s respected cause. Fans have the opportunity to get their favorite player’s cleats for a great cause by participating.

Here are the 11 Bengals who participated in the campaign:

Joe Burrow - The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund supports the operations of the Athens County Food Pantry, providing food aid to residents of Athens County, Ohio in need.

"It's had a big impact, just to provide meals for people when they need it in the area where I'm from," Burrow said this week. "The last number I saw was a couple months ago, we ended up raising, at that point, over $6 million for people in the area. So it's had a big impact. There's a lot of stories I've heard where it's really helped some people, and that means a lot to me."

C.J. Uzomah - Lutzie 43 Foundation

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was created in memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen. Lutzenkirchen's life was tragically taken in an impaired driving accident. The foundation’s mission is to reduce the number of distracted driving incidents, ultimately diminishing the number of deaths caused by unsafe driving.

Uzomah was friends with Lutzenkirchen and chose the cause to inspire people to make better decisions as drivers and friends.

Joe Mixon - Cancer Kids of San Joaquin

Cancer Kids of San Joaquin provides funds to offset expenses not covered by health insurance to families who must travel out of town for pediatric oncology care.

Mixon wanted to raise awareness for pediatric cancer with both his agent and former high school teammate personally impacted by the disease through their family members.

Trey Hendrickson - Foster Care Awareness

Hendrickson picked Foster Care Awareness due to the lack of resources available for foster kids throughout their youth, adolescent, and young adult stages of life. He also wanted to recognize the need for more foster and adoptive families.

Drew Sample - Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is one of the top pediatric hospitals in the United States. Their mission is to improve child health and transform delivery of care through fully integrated, globally recognized research, education and innovation.

Sample’s youngest daughter had to go through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and he has teamed up with the hospital in the past. He has had a passion to help kids and wants to use his platform to give back now.

Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation

The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation was established after the unexpected passing of Brooks Joshua Anderson to Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS). Their mission is all money raised by the foundation will be distributed between a yearly contribution to a 501(c)(3)-SIDS research program in Brooks' name, while committing the rest of the money to The Books From Brooks Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Wilson knows the family who founded this foundation well. He wants to support the work they are doing in Brooks’ memory.

Jonah Williams - JDRF

JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) is leading the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerates access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.

Williams supports the funding of Type 1 diabetes, especially for children impacted by it.

Eli Apple - HealHer Network

HealHer Network is a women's mobile support outreach focusing on the recovery and rebuilding process of domestic violence. Through outreach, empowerment events, and workshops we empower and equip women with tools, resources, support and a safe space to reset, recharge, and rediscover their joy, helping survivors to rebuild their lives and live beyond their wounds.

Apple helped his mother launch this organization in 2019. He wants to bring awareness to domestic violence survivors as they go through their healing and transformational processes.

Trenton Irwin - Saturday Hoops

Saturday Hoops strives to help improve kids’ outlook on life and themselves by inspiring them to try new things and make new friends each Saturday morning throughout the year.

Irwin has spent time with the organization during his time as a Bengal. He backs their mission to bring kids together each Saturday to provide aid and lessons through sports.

Brandon Allen - Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Allen’s grandmother has Alzheimer’s and wants to find a cure to end the suffering the disease endures.

Khalid KareemWAVE Foundation

The WAVE Foundation excites, engages, and educates their community about the wonders of aquatic life and the importance of conservation at the Newport Aquarium.

Kareem is an advocate for ocean conservation and be aware of the impact people have on wildlife.

Renell Wren - 1N5

1N5 strives to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and promoting optimal mental wellness. They achieve this mission through education and stigma reduction, community engagement, policy and advocacy, and measurement and data work.

Wren wants those who are fighting mental health issues to know they are not alone and to seek help.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
Onward State

Nittany Lions’ ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Campaigns Benefit THON & More

Once again, select Penn Staters in the NFL are using their platforms to support campaigns and charities close to their hearts. Throughout week 13 of the NFL season, at least seven Nittany Lions will wear custom, themed cleats that are later auctioned off to raise awareness for causes of their choosing. The promotion comes through the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign that includes hundreds of professional stars across the league.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Support Nearly 50 Different Charitable Causes Through NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative

This Sunday, more than 50 players and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are participating in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, a league-wide initiative that offers teams the opportunity to promote charitable causes that are important to them through creative cleat designs. Buccaneers players and staff will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs supporting nearly 50 different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons this Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
milehighsports.com

‘My Cause My Cleats’: What charities will the Denver Broncos be representing against the Kansas City Chiefs?

As a nation we are obsessed with the game of football on all levels. Whether it be Pop Warner, flag, high school, collegiate ball or the NFL, fans flock by the masses to see their favorite players gear up and compete. The autumn and winter are special times for many with as they are entrenched in the delights of the holidays, which makes it a perfect time to reflect and remember the things that are far more important off the gridiron.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons players raising awareness through ‘My Cause My Cleats’

One of the most creative, fun and ethically important things the NFL has done in modern times is the creation of the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign. This player-led program began in 2016 and provides a yearly opportunity for players to showcase and bring awareness to organizations and causes that are important to them.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Disability#American Football#Nfl Auction#Burrow#Uzomah Lutzie
Denver Post

Broncos unveil 2021 NFL “My Cause My Cleats” shoe art, charitable causes

Many of the Broncos will be wearing special footwear against the Chiefs on Sunday. As part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, the team on Monday unveiled the custom shoes 65 of its players will wear on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The cleats, each adorned with unique artwork, are to help raise awareness for nonprofits and charitable causes that the players have selected to support.
NFL
Patriots.com

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis first met Eric Stevens when both were undrafted rookies with the then St. Louis Rams. As training camp roommates, the two became fast friends. Even when Eric decided to retire from the NFL to pursue a career as a fire fighter in Los Angeles, their friendship stayed strong. It's a relationship that goes beyond football.
NFL
kslsports.com

Local Players Support NFL’s 2021 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign for the 2021 season. “NFL players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through My Cause My Cleats,” NFL.com states. “Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.”
NFL
Albany Herald

Atlanta Falcons participate in My Cause My Cleats to raise awareness

For a sixth consecutive season, Atlanta Falcons players will raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field for Sunday’s My Cause My Cleats game against Tampa Bay. The player-led NFL campaign began in 2016 and has provided players the opportunity to showcase and bring awareness to organizations and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
buccaneers.com

Big Men, Bigger Hearts: Aaron Stinnie Represents Big Man Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats in Honor of Former Coach

"A good coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in a lifetime." That's a quote from Billy Graham that sits front and center on the website page for the Big Man Foundation, a volunteer-based 501c3 charity, and it rings especially true for Buccaneers offensive lineman and Big Man Foundation Board Member Aaron Stinnie, who credits his offensive line coach at James Madison University, Jamal Powell, with helping him find his way to a now five-year career in the NFL, despite starting as a defensive lineman in college.
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals to Debut New Uniform Combo on Sunday Against Chargers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants with white and black stripes on Sunday against the Chargers. The combination will make its' 2021 debut. Cincinnati is hoping to win three-straight games for the first time in the Zac Taylor era. Check out Sunday's threads below and...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos players & personnel to participate in 2021 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nearly 65 Denver Broncos players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and nonprofit organizations. In addition, Broncos executives and coaches will take part in the league-wide campaign for the first time since its inception. President & CEO...
NFL
Patriots.com

Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

When Matthew Judon takes the field on Monday night, he will do so with cleats in honor of two of the most important women in his life: his mother and his wife. For My Cause My Cleats, Judon will be representing the American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission, both of which hold significant meanings for Judon.
ADVOCACY
buccaneers.com

Devin White Helping Open 'Door of Hope' with My Cause, My Cleats This Season

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White may be from Louisiana, but he's taken to a cause right here in Tampa that he will display on his cleats this year for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. The initiative continues in 2021 with players across the league wearing custom cleats to...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
705
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy