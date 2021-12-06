In Depth Look at the Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

Uniform policies were lifted Week 13 to allow players around the NFL showcase personalized cleats highlighting charitable causes as part of the My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

My Cause, My Cleats started in 2016. The player-led campaign created a platform for players to raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes during their games. The number of player participants has increased each year. Players on teams who did not have Week 13 games will have the opportunity to participate in Week 14.

This year’s supported causes include:

Cancer Research & Support

Social Justice

Disease Awareness & Prevention

Youth

Disability Research & Support

Mental Health

Military

Community Outreach

Food & Water Insecurity

COVID-19 Healthcare Support

First Responder Support

Sexual Assault Prevention

Environmental Conservation

Disaster Relief

Gun Violence Prevention

Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention

Human Trafficking Prevention

All players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to the player’s respected cause. Fans have the opportunity to get their favorite player’s cleats for a great cause by participating.

Here are the 11 Bengals who participated in the campaign:

Joe Burrow - The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund supports the operations of the Athens County Food Pantry, providing food aid to residents of Athens County, Ohio in need.

"It's had a big impact, just to provide meals for people when they need it in the area where I'm from," Burrow said this week. "The last number I saw was a couple months ago, we ended up raising, at that point, over $6 million for people in the area. So it's had a big impact. There's a lot of stories I've heard where it's really helped some people, and that means a lot to me."

C.J. Uzomah - Lutzie 43 Foundation

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was created in memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen. Lutzenkirchen's life was tragically taken in an impaired driving accident. The foundation’s mission is to reduce the number of distracted driving incidents, ultimately diminishing the number of deaths caused by unsafe driving.

Uzomah was friends with Lutzenkirchen and chose the cause to inspire people to make better decisions as drivers and friends.

Joe Mixon - Cancer Kids of San Joaquin

Cancer Kids of San Joaquin provides funds to offset expenses not covered by health insurance to families who must travel out of town for pediatric oncology care.

Mixon wanted to raise awareness for pediatric cancer with both his agent and former high school teammate personally impacted by the disease through their family members.

Trey Hendrickson - Foster Care Awareness

Hendrickson picked Foster Care Awareness due to the lack of resources available for foster kids throughout their youth, adolescent, and young adult stages of life. He also wanted to recognize the need for more foster and adoptive families.

Drew Sample - Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is one of the top pediatric hospitals in the United States. Their mission is to improve child health and transform delivery of care through fully integrated, globally recognized research, education and innovation.

Sample’s youngest daughter had to go through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and he has teamed up with the hospital in the past. He has had a passion to help kids and wants to use his platform to give back now.

Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation

The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation was established after the unexpected passing of Brooks Joshua Anderson to Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS). Their mission is all money raised by the foundation will be distributed between a yearly contribution to a 501(c)(3)-SIDS research program in Brooks' name, while committing the rest of the money to The Books From Brooks Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Wilson knows the family who founded this foundation well. He wants to support the work they are doing in Brooks’ memory.

Jonah Williams - JDRF

JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) is leading the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerates access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.

Williams supports the funding of Type 1 diabetes, especially for children impacted by it.

Eli Apple - HealHer Network

HealHer Network is a women's mobile support outreach focusing on the recovery and rebuilding process of domestic violence. Through outreach, empowerment events, and workshops we empower and equip women with tools, resources, support and a safe space to reset, recharge, and rediscover their joy, helping survivors to rebuild their lives and live beyond their wounds.

Apple helped his mother launch this organization in 2019. He wants to bring awareness to domestic violence survivors as they go through their healing and transformational processes.

Trenton Irwin - Saturday Hoops

Saturday Hoops strives to help improve kids’ outlook on life and themselves by inspiring them to try new things and make new friends each Saturday morning throughout the year.

Irwin has spent time with the organization during his time as a Bengal. He backs their mission to bring kids together each Saturday to provide aid and lessons through sports.

Brandon Allen - Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Allen’s grandmother has Alzheimer’s and wants to find a cure to end the suffering the disease endures.

Khalid Kareem – WAVE Foundation

The WAVE Foundation excites, engages, and educates their community about the wonders of aquatic life and the importance of conservation at the Newport Aquarium.

Kareem is an advocate for ocean conservation and be aware of the impact people have on wildlife.

Renell Wren - 1N5

1N5 strives to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and promoting optimal mental wellness. They achieve this mission through education and stigma reduction, community engagement, policy and advocacy, and measurement and data work.

Wren wants those who are fighting mental health issues to know they are not alone and to seek help.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals