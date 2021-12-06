ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folarin Balogun to leave Arsenal on loan in January

By Tom Gott
 3 days ago

Arsenal are prepared to let academy striker Folarin Balogun leave the club on loan in January in search of senior football. The 20-year-old, who penned a new contract back in April, has been tearing up the Premier League 2 all season, bagging 14 goals in ten games, but he has not...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Europe#Senior Football#The Premier League 2#Frenchman
