Esteban Ocon believes Alpine has shown it will be a threat when it has a quicker car after coming agonizingly close to a podium in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Frenchman qualified in the top 10 and took advantage of the first red flag interruption to start near the front for a chaotic second restart, emerging in second between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen then dropped to third for the next grid start, promoting Ocon to pole, and though he quickly dropped behind the title contenders he ran in the final podium position until Valtteri Bottas out-dragged him to the line by 0.1s on the last lap.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO