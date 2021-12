KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): Standard Chartered (StanChart) has projected Malaysia's exports to grow at an average annual rate of more than 8% to cross US$498 billion by 2030. It said the projection is based on its research, which revealed that 43% of global corporates currently do or plan to source/manufacture in Malaysia within the next five to 10 years.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO