ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three people injured in suspected gas explosion in Newton St Cyres

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people have been injured in a suspected gas explosion...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Three People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three people are reported to be injured following a grisly multi-vehicle accident in Orange on Sunday evening. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, with two of the three injured people in critical condition. Authorities were initially called at around 7:30 p.m. to the scene of...
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Accident#Newton St Cyres
weisradio.com

Two People Injured In Three Car Crash In Centre On Tuesday

Two people were taken to Floyd/Cherokee Medical Center on Tuesday following what turned out to be a three car crash on the Bypass in front of Tractor Supply. A third person was also checked at the scene by medics and released. The Centre Police and Fire Departments and Floyd EMS...
CENTRE, AL
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Three People Injured in Crash Due to Brake Failure

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say three people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning after a vehicle suffered a brake failure. According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of 8th Avenue East and East Superior Street around 10:40 a.m. A vehicle was driving on 8th Avenue East...
DULUTH, MN
neworleanssun.com

Explosion In Uzbek Mall Kills One, Injures Nine People

One person was killed and at least nine injured after an explosion in a mall in Uzbekistan's southern region of Surxondaryo. The Central Asian nation's Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that the blast hit the two-story building of the Indenim Mall in the center of the city of Denov at around 4 a.m. local time on December 7.
ACCIDENTS
WMTW

Three people die, two injured in fire at vacant Bangor building

BANGOR, Maine — Three people are dead after a fire in Bangor Sunday morning. According to Bangor police, firefighters were called to a two-story building on Union Street just before 5 a.m. Investigators said the home had boarded up windows and doors and appears to have been uninhabited. Maine State...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4kc.com

Three killed, 4 injured in I-270 crash near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say three people have died and four more have been injured in a crash on Interstate 270 outside St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when a speeding Lexus when out of control and sideswiped another car before hitting a sport utility vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

6 people injured in massive fire sparked by an explosion in Brooklyn, NYC

According to CBS, tenants and neighbors complained to the landlord about gas smell 12 hours before the accident occurred. Tenants thought the landlord would take care of it but instead they were woken up in the middle of the night by a giant explosion. The explosion which is being investigated,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Big Frog 104

Three People Injured After Being Struck in Their Front Yard by Motorist

Three people, including a 10-year-old, were hospitalized due to injuries sustained after being struck by a motorist on State Route 26 in the Town of Westmoreland. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded responded to the single-car accident scene near Lowell Road just before 6PM Tuesday. Maciol says their preliminary investigation determined 21-year-old Elizabeth Slocum of Oriskany Falls was driving her 2004 Jeep North on Route 26 when she attempted to pass another vehicle. Deputies say due to unsafe speed and being in an improper passing lane Slocum was not able to pass the vehicle she was intending to. As she was trying to re-enter the northbound lane, deputies say she lost control of her vehicle.
WESTMORELAND, NY
US News and World Report

One Dead, Three Injured After Gas Leak at Spanish Nuclear Plant

MADRID (Reuters) - One person has died and three have been taken to hospital after a carbon dioxide leak at the Asco nuclear power plant in the Spanish region of Catalonia, local emergency services said on Wednesday. A fault in the plant's fire prevention system caused the gas leak, which...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Los Angeles

Three Dead, Three Injured in Manhattan Beach Collision

Three people are dead and at least three more are hospitalized Wednesday after a violent, four-vehicle collision that closed a stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard for hours this morning. Officers from the Manhattan Beach Police Department were called at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday to Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue where the four...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
wfxb.com

Three People Injured During Shooting At House Party in Florence

Three people were injured during a shooting at a house party in Florence Saturday night. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Dargan Street around 8:30 on reports of a shooting. They determined that three people had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting outside of the residence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department.
FLORENCE, SC
BBC

Hinckley Road explosion: Memorial to people killed in Leicester

A permanent memorial has been unveiled close to the site of an explosion which killed five people. Mary Ragoobeer, her two sons, Shane and Sean, Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek and shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva all died in the blast in Hinckley Road, Leicester, in February 2018. A plaque has now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
5 On Your Side

Explosion at Alton Steel plant injures 2 employees

ALTON, Ill — Two employees were injured after an explosion at the Alton Steel plant in Alton, Illinois, Wednesday evening. Firefighters were called to the plant just before 5 p.m. for a report of an explosion. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said two Alton Steel employees were injured while using an oxygen flame torch for a clean-up project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy