Three people injured in suspected gas explosion in Newton St Cyres

Three people, including a 10-year-old, were hospitalized due to injuries sustained after being struck by a motorist on State Route 26 in the Town of Westmoreland. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded responded to the single-car accident scene near Lowell Road just before 6PM Tuesday. Maciol says their preliminary investigation determined 21-year-old Elizabeth Slocum of Oriskany Falls was driving her 2004 Jeep North on Route 26 when she attempted to pass another vehicle. Deputies say due to unsafe speed and being in an improper passing lane Slocum was not able to pass the vehicle she was intending to. As she was trying to re-enter the northbound lane, deputies say she lost control of her vehicle.

WESTMORELAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO