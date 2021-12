Fortnite may not be for you, but you have to give it props when the Battle Royale shooter fully implements a new feature that's exclusive to just one skin and looks completely natural in-game. And that is exactly what has happened with wall crawler Spider-Man in Chapter 3, who is able to web swing about the map. Using the buildings throughout the map, it's a manual method of swinging that allows you to quickly zip about locations rather than covering great stretches in an instant. A Twitter video showing all this off has now gone viral, garnering over 35,000 likes at the time of writing as well as almost 6,000 retweets. Talk about engagement.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO