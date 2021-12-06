Halo Infinite community director pens lengthy response to a slew of community complaints

Halo Infinite FOBs, or Forward Operating Bases, are bases in the open world of Zeta Halo that allow players to rearm, fast travel, and reveal items on the Tacmap once captured. These UNSC platforms have fallen into Banished control, however, so it’s your job as the Master Chief to take them back so that you can use them for your efforts to bring down the Banished on the Ring. There are loads of them around the Halo Infinite map, and you’ll want to capture them all to make fast travel as easy as possible. You can even level them up to unlock new weapons and vehicles to requisition. Here’s what you need to know about FOBs in Halo Infinite, including how to upgrade them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO