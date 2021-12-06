ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite community director pens lengthy response to a slew of community complaints

By Hirun Cryer
gamesradar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halo Infinite community director has responded to ongoing complaints surrounding the game's multiplayer mode. Over the past weekend, Brian 'Ske7ch' Jarrard posted a lengthy message to the Halo Infinite community via the game's official subreddit. Chiefly, Jarrard says he empathizes with the community's ongoing frustrations surrounding various aspects of the...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The MA40 AR is Halo Infinite’s regular assault rifle. It’s an updated version of the classic MA5B, or the most recent MA37 AR from Halo: Reach. Check out IGN’s guide to know more about this weapon and its features. MA40 AR (Assault Rifle) Weapon Details. Type: Assault Rifle. Ammo Type:...
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Halo Infinite’ progression complaints highlight gaming’s generational divide

For Halo fans who only care about multiplayer, “Halo Infinite” is a free-to-play game. But improbably, it’s messing up the free-to-play part. This is the first time in its 20-year history that Halo has entered the free-to-play market, and a huge divide has formed between the game’s monetization scheme and what players, both old and new, expect of the franchise. “Halo” in 2001 revolutionized the console shooter genre. But since 2007′s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” multiplayer shooting games have adopted role-playing mechanics into the genre, tasking players with earning experience points to level up and win new gear — cosmetic and otherwise. “Fortnite” popularized the free-to-play season pass system, in which players pay to earn experience points, making their way through 100 levels to earn 100 rewards. Typically, players can also purchase virtual currency using real-world dollars to fast-track that process. But the Halo games were never really like that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Speech to Text Feature Is Praised by the Community

Gamers are impressed with Halo Infinite’s attention to detail when it comes to its Speech-to-Text feature. Accessibility has been a significant positive push in the gaming industry. As this need gets the traction it deserves, many development companies prioritize these features in their titles. When it comes to Halo Infinite,...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Apex Legends Game Director Departs Respawn, Pens Letter to Community

We’re here with some sad news, legends! Chad Grenier, the Game Director of Apex Legends, has announced that he is leaving Respawn Entertainment after 11 years! Grenier has penned a letter that thanks the studio and the community. Here’s Grenier’s letter in full:. Few words can elegantly describe my 11...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pens
godisageek.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer review

Returning to the online multiplayer of Halo was almost a religious experience. OK, so I may be overreacting a little bit, but my word, it’s great to be back. Personally, Halo 3 is the best multiplayer I’ve ever played. I spent an ungodly amount of hours online with it. There’re few games that handle as tightly as Halo, and no-one can touch the balance it strikes between the thrill of a gunfight and the methodical pace each fight has. Halo Infinite multiplayer feels incredible. For an older gamer, I don’t feel out of touch or too old to keep up with the youngsters.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Halo Community on Reddit Temporarily Shut Down Due to Toxicity

Last weekend, a thread on Reddit dedicated to the Halo series was temporarily closed. It had to do with, among other things, toxic comments regarding the progression system in Halo Infinite's online mode. Two days are left until the release of Halo Infinite's campaign. The free online mode, on the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 biggest changes - what's been updated and added in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here, and as you'd expect there are plenty of big changes being introduced for the fresh chapter. There's a whole new map to learn, some updated mechanics to get to grips with, and even a new type of Victory Royale to earn if you manage to be the last Fortnite player standing. With so much new stuff going on it can feel a bit overwhelming when you get out of the sea to start the next era of the game, so to help you on your way we have a round up of the biggest changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Halo Infinite director says ability to replay earlier campaign levels “is being worked on”

It’s come to light that Halo Infinite may be missing a campaign replay feature on launch, although 343 has promised fans they’re working on it. The omission was first noted by Polygon. To explain, Halo Infinite follows a mostly open world structure. However, the first two campaign missions take place off planet, and these missions become locked off to the player once they get to Zeta Halo. This means they’re unable to get any collectibles or secrets they may have missed. Players have to start a new save in order to replay them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Halo Infinite Lunches Today

Halo Infinite, the latest installment of the iconic FPS series, will launch today. We can play the game via Xbox Game Pass. Today marks the release of Halo Infinite. This is the sixth main installment of the iconic FPS series. Specifically, it's the release of the game's single player campaign. The multiplayer mode has already been available for free to everyone for almost a month.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Chief Returns in Halo Infinite

Halo is as synonymous with Xbox as Ant is with Dec, fish is with chips and Ross is with Rachel. They are just meant to be together, no matter what it takes. It might have been delayed by an extra year, but all signs point towards that being a good thing. Drum roll please as the legendary Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite, and the campaign is available to play right now on Xbox and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Skull Locations

Halo Infinite has 12 Skulls, all of which are difficult to find but unlock neat gameplay mutations should you get them. In this Skulls Locations Guide, you'll learn all how to get every Skull in Halo Infinite and what each of them does. Note that some Skulls are only available in missions that cannot be replayed at this time. If you missed a Skull in a mission, you'll need to start a new game. There are four save files for each account, so starting a new game will not reset your progress on your first playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite is not The Silent Cartographer

So, you beat the Halo demo. Even if you never played Master Chief's debut entry back in 2001 (or 2003 on PC), there's a good chance you know about The Silent Cartographer. Halo: Combat Evolved's fourth mission is a masterpiece of level design, a compact showcase for Bungie's FPS sandbox and, as the level chosen for the game's wildly popular demo, likely the most instantly recognisable mission in the entire series.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Halo Infinite campaign not working on PC

Halo Infinite’s highly-anticipated campaign mode is finally here and fans everywhere are scrambling to jump back into an adventure as Master Chief. While the campaign is technically available for all to enjoy, many fans are having trouble downloading it, especially on PC. If you have the Xbox Game Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Halo Infinite originally had an open world similar to Breath of the Wild

Halo Infinite's open-world was reportedly cut back from a "Zelda-like experience." This new detail comes from a report published earlier today by Bloomberg, speaking to anonymous sources familiar with the fairly tumultuous development of Halo Infinite. According to the report, developer 343 decided to cut out nearly two-thirds of Halo Infinite's existing campaign development in Summer 2019, vastly scaling back its open world.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

An adventurer's guide to your first days in Lineage2M

The latest chapter in the legendary Lineage MMO series is upon us. Players in North America and Europe can now explore Aden for the first time on PC, Android and iOS. So let’s talk a little bit about the systems and little things that will help you prepare for those first steps you take in the mysterious new world of Lineage2M.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite FOBs explained

Halo Infinite FOBs, or Forward Operating Bases, are bases in the open world of Zeta Halo that allow players to rearm, fast travel, and reveal items on the Tacmap once captured. These UNSC platforms have fallen into Banished control, however, so it’s your job as the Master Chief to take them back so that you can use them for your efforts to bring down the Banished on the Ring. There are loads of them around the Halo Infinite map, and you’ll want to capture them all to make fast travel as easy as possible. You can even level them up to unlock new weapons and vehicles to requisition. Here’s what you need to know about FOBs in Halo Infinite, including how to upgrade them.
TECHNOLOGY
gamesradar.com

Halo Infinite devs have exclusive multiplayer armor with blue flames

Halo Infinite devs have exclusive armor items with blue flame effects in the game's multiplayer mode. Just earlier today, a 343 community support and engagement co-ordinator on Halo Infinite posted the screenshot below, depicting his in-game Spartan adorned with a helmet sporting blue flames. When a commenter asked how they attained this special helmet, the developer replied that it's actually a special item only available for those who worked at 343 on Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

How to get all the Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles

Here are the Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles for you to find and pick up as you play through the mission. Taking place on the destroyed interior of Zeta Halo, Foundation is the second mission in the Halo Infinite campaign. During your journey through the Forerunner architecture to collect the Weapon, you’ll need to look for the Cowbell Skull and a few Banished and UNSC audio logs. Finding those logs will explain a bit more of the background of Halo Infinite’s campaign too, so they’re good to get for any lore enthusiasts. Here are all the locations for the Halo Infinite collectibles in the Foundation mission.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Warzone Pacific Season 1 biggest changes and new additions

Warzone Pacific Season 1 is finally here, a week later than originally planned, but it was definitely worth the wait as there are a huge amount of changes to experience. Technically this is actually Warzone Season 7, but with Call of Duty Vanguard taking over as the driving force behind the ongoing free to play battle royale portion of the series, it kind of makes sense to reset things in Call of Duty Warzone – especially as we've left Verdansk behind and set sail for a brand new tropical island setting. With a fresh map, new weapons and Perks, updated game modes, and much more to discover, these are the Warzone Pacific Season 1 biggest changes to be aware of.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy