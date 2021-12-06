ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Ashes: Joe Root says how side manage 'very unique' build-up will be key

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland captain Joe Root says the Ashes in Australia...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Joe Root hopes to meet with Azeem Rafiq once Ashes tour is over

England captain Joe Root says he hopes to meet with Azeem Rafiq once the Ashes tour is over. Rafiq was "hurt" when Root said he had not witnessed instances of racism when the pair were team-mates at Yorkshire. Rafiq also alleged that Root was present on nights out when a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Joe Root reaffirms that he did not witness racism at Yorkshire but says cricket must learn from scandal

England Test captain Joe Root has reiterated he did not witness racism at Yorkshire and has confirmed he has been in touch with Azeem Rafiq and plans to meet with him when he is back in the United Kingdom.Root first made the claim in a statement released on 11 November while stating “it’s clear things happened” at the county. This was then put to Rafiq during a DCMS committee meeting on 16 November who, while making it clear Root did not engage in racist language, said he found Root’s comments “hurtful”.“He was not only Gary’s [Ballance] housemate but before...
SOCIETY
The Independent

England made to toil at The Gabba as Travis Head hits brilliant hundred

Travis Head crashed a free-spirited century as Australia assumed control of the first Ashes Test, aided and abetted by a costly no-ball from Ben Stokes and painful errors in the field.After being dismissed for 147 on the opening day at The Gabba, the tourists had little margin for error with the ball but flagged in the Brisbane heat on a draining second day that ended with Australia 196 ahead on 343 for seven.Old adversary Warner made 94 but had three let-offs along the way, clean bowled by an overstepping Stokes on 17, dropped by Rory Burns in the slips...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Joe Root declares himself ready for Ashes series that will 'define my captaincy'

England captain Joe Root has declared himself ready for an Ashes series that he admitted would “define my captaincy”. Statistically Root is already his country’s most successful Test leader, overtaking mentor Michael Vaughan in the summer when he oversaw a 27th victory over India at Headingley. But he has yet to get the better of Australia, having suffered a 4-0 defeat in his previous campaign down under followed by a 2-2 draw in 2019 which saw the tourists retain the urn.
SPORTS
BBC

The Ashes: Ben Stokes hits 42 but Joe Root fails with bat in England warm-up

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 8-12 December Time: 00:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Ben Stokes scored 42 but there were failures for the other England batters on the final day of their intra-squad...
SPORTS
newschain

Joe Root believes hostile crowd can benefit England in Ashes series

England captain Joe Root believes the hostile environment awaiting his side in their Ashes opener in Brisbane can help bond his side even closer together as they attempt to reclaim the urn behind enemy lines. Touring England teams are routinely treated to a fierce welcome Down Under, nowhere more so...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root desperate to ‘put record straight’ on painful Ashes memories Down Under

England captain Joe Root has some painful memories of touring Australia but is eager to “put the record straight” with a famous Ashes victory, starting this week in Brisbane.Two of the lowest moments of Root’s career have come Down Under, dropped from the Test team for the first and only time after struggling in the 2013/14 campaign and then fronting a chastening 4-0 defeat as skipper four years later.He ended that series hooked up to a drip in a Sydney hospital after being struck by a bout of viral gastroenteritis and was forced to pass his post-match duties to James...
SPORTS
AFP

Perth axed as host of fifth Ashes Test over quarantine rules

Perth was axed Monday as host of the potentially pivotal fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England, because of tough Covid rules which require players to spend 14 days in quarantine. A decision on the new venue for the Test, scheduled to start on January 14, is yet to be made with Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney all keen to host. It means that Perth will go without a Test for the second year running after also missing out last season due to Covid, which robbed it of a proposed historic first Test between Australia and Afghanistan. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to stage the fifth men's Ashes Test at Perth Stadium," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley, ahead of the start of the Ashes in Brisbane on Wednesday.
SPORTS
Sports
The Independent

England captain Joe Root raring to go ahead of defining Ashes series

England skipper Joe Root has declared himself ready for an Ashes series that will “define my captaincy”.Statistically Root is already his country’s most successful Test leader, overtaking mentor Michael Vaughan in the summer when he oversaw a 27th victory over India at Headingley.But he has yet to get the better of Australia having suffered a 4-0 defeat in his previous campaign Down Under followed by a 2-2 draw in 2019 which saw the tourists retain the urn.So when Root steps out for the first Test at The Gabba on Wednesday, he knows his very reputation is on the line.“Of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Whether England win or lose the Ashes, this should be Joe Root's last series as captain... his side need him to spend the rest of his peak years concentrating on scoring the runs that are integral to their success

It was an image that encapsulated the whole sorry mess of another disastrous away Ashes campaign ending in crushing defeat. There was Joe Root, on his first tour as England captain, flat out in the Sydney dressing room after a visit to hospital to be treated for severe dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting.
SPORTS
BBC

Ashes: First Test 'will not define' England-Australia series, says Joe Root

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 8-12 December Time: 00:00 GMT. Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Avoiding defeat in the first Test in Brisbane would "not define" the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory Burns’ first-ball dismissal may trump Steve Harmison wide, says Pat Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins expects Rory Burns’ first-ball dismissal to go down in Ashes legend after England’s decision to bat first backfired horribly on day one of the first Test.England skipper Joe Root won the toss at the Gabba but passed up on the chance to set his seamers loose in ideal conditions, instead handing the overcast skies and green pitch over to the opposition.They proceeded to roll England for 147 in 50.1 overs, with Mitchell Starc setting a train wreck in motion when he yorked Burns with the opening delivery of the five-match series.For the last 15 years, Steve...
SPORTS
Telegraph

What Joe Root can learn from his predecessors to win the Ashes

Joe Root has one thing in common with the five post-war England captains to win the Ashes in Australia – Len Hutton, Ray Illingworth, Mike Brearley, Mike Gatting and Andrew Strauss – only Yorkshiremen and Middle Saxons succeed on “the toughest tour”. Inauspiciously, he also shared it in 2017-18 and it did him no good at all as the tourists succumbed to a seventh trouncing in their past eight visits.
SPORTS

