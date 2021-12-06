Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

Even in our politically polarized time, abortion stands out as an issue uniquely defined by extremes. On one side, anti-abortion activists want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) and Casey v. Planned Parenthood (1992), the cases that established and reaffirmed women's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. This would return to state legislatures the question of whether and when an abortion is permitted, and many of them would promptly move to outlaw the procedure. On the other side, many pro-choice activists not only want to see Roe and Casey upheld but would also prefer reproductive rights to be codified in federal law, with the right to an abortion extended further into pregnancy than those landmark decisions allow.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO