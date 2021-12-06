ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes facing ‘challenging’ budget this week, despite record block grant

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Economics experts have warned that this week’s Scottish budget will be “really challenging” despite Finance Secretary Kate Forbes having been given the largest-ever block grant from Westminster in the history of devolution.

While the lump sum the Scottish Government will receive for 2022-23 is 8% higher in real terms than it was in 2019-20 – before the coronavirus pandemic – the loss of additional cash to deal with Covid-19 means overall resources will be “significantly lower” next year when compared with the current year.

The warning on the  “challenging context” surrounding Thursday’s draft Scottish budget came from economics experts at the Fraser of Allander Institute.

David Eiser, an economist at the think tank, said the block grant from Westminster was “still the key factor determining the overall size of the Scottish Government’s spending envelope”.

He said having a block grant 8% higher than before the pandemic “might well sound generous, but actually I think to deal with the pandemic’s legacy and the pressure on public services it is really not very generous at all”.

While the pandemic resulted in “pretty exceptional” levels of spending, with the Scottish Government allocated  £8.6 billion and then £4.9 billion in special Covid funding over the last two years, Mr Eiser noted: “That special Covid funding drops out of the equation in 2022-23.

“What we are left with is a block grant that is significantly higher, about 8% higher in real terms than the block grant in 2019-20 before the pandemic, but is nonetheless significantly lower than the total number of resources the Government has had available to it this year.

“And while the direct impacts of the pandemic on public services, we hope, are largely behind us, the pandemic does continue to have a legacy on public services and public service spending in 2022-23 and beyond.”

Even though you can look at this and say this is the highest real-terms block grant since devolution, it’s a really quite challenging context

David Eiser, Fraser of Allander Institute

Mr Eiser, the author of the institute’s pre-budget report, continued: “Because of that this is a really challenging budget outlook, both in 2022-23 and the subsequent couple of years.

“Even though you can look at this and say this is the highest real-terms block grant since devolution, it’s a really quite challenging context.”

Health spending will absorb more than half of the increase in the Government’s budget over the next three years, the economic think tank found, with the health budget for 2022-23 likely to top £17 billion.

As as result, the report warned that some other areas “may see significant spending restraint between 2022-23 and 2024-25”.

On social care, Mr Eiser said promised funding levels may not be enough to meet the recommendations laid on in the Feeley review, which called for the establishment of a national care service.

Speaking at an online event, he said: “The Government’s stated funding commitment in itself is probably not going to be enough to meet all the recommendations set out.

“The increase in the social care budget will need to be quite a bit more than that if all of the recommendations are going to be implemented.”

With a Scottish Government spending review expected early in 2022, Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “A challenging budget for 2022-23 is the precursor to a challenging spending review next year.

“Navigating the health and economic recovery from the pandemic, alongside longer-term commitments on climate change and inequality, will require a delicate set of budget decisions and trade-offs.

“This week’s budget will reveal how those choices and trade-offs have been made for 2022-23, but the more difficult trade-offs may be yet to come.”

The Independent

Businesses and unions warn of ‘catastrophic’ impact of new Covid restrictions without more state help

Covid plan B measures will cause job losses over Christmas unless the government provides more financial support, Boris Johnson has been warned. Business groups and unions demanded ministers reintroduce state help including the furlough scheme to help mitigate the financial impact of new public health measures, including mandatory coverings and an order to work from home where possible.The hospitality industry trade body warned of "catastrophic" results unless ministers bring in further help for the sector, including full business rates relief, grants, rent protection and an extension of the reduction to VAT. The Night-time Industries Association (NTIA) said clubs and...
Shropshire Star

Kate Forbes seeks to tackle child poverty and climate change in 2022-23 Budget

The Scottish Finance Secretary unveiled her draft tax and spending plans to MSPs at Holyrood. Scotland’s under pressure health and social care sectors are to receive a record £18 billion next year, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes confirmed. Ms Forbes unveiled her draft Budget for 2022-23, saying cash spending...
BBC

Budget Day choices for Kate Forbes

The Scottish government has more than £40bn to spend next year, but not that much choice at the margin. This time the votes have already been secured so don't expect it to find any more. Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has to accept the coatings and growth forecasts prepared independently...
The Independent

Budget ‘only delays cliff edge’, business group says

The Scottish Budget only delays the cliff edge businesses will face when the rates relief scheme ends, a group representing tourism companies has said.Other business organisations said the support set out by Kate Forbes may not be enough to support recovery from coronavirus.The Finance Secretary announced rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses would continue at a 50% level for the first three months of the 2022/23 fiscal year.Ms Forbes said: “This will prevent a cliff edge for businesses in those sectors, saving them a further £56 million in 2022-23.”Small businesses with a rateable value of less than £15,000...
Kate Forbes
The Independent

Council tax freeze scrapped in Scotland as core budget cut in real terms

Local councils will be given free rein to set council tax rates as the Finance Secretary announced a real-terms cut to the core budget of local government.In the Scottish Government’s draft budget announced on Thursday, council funding was set at £6.973 billion out of a total of £11.145 billion, rising from £6.923 billion of £11.125 billion this year, both of which exclude funding allocated to tackle the pandemic.According to a real-terms calculator tool produced by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe), the core budget should have risen to just over £7.1 billion to keep up with inflation, a gap of £137.3 million.Finance...
The Independent

Scotland faces income tax ‘shortfall’ and rising welfare bill, Commission warns

Spending on social security in Scotland could be some £760 million more than Holyrood receives from Westminster for welfare payments in just four years’ time – leaving ministers north of the border to cover the costs of this from their own Budget The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) revealed details of the growing cost of devolved benefits – which it warned could potentially squeeze funding for other areas – in a new report published at the same time as the Scottish Budget.In addition to the  rising costs for social security – which are expected to grown from £4.1 billion next year...
The Independent

300,000 more people ‘have missed out on a workplace pension in the past year’

Some 2.8 million people across the UK from “under-pensioned” groups are missing out on workplace pension saving – which is 300,000 more than the 2.5 million missing out in 2020, according to a report.Under-pensioned groups have a typical private pension wealth equating to just 15% of the UK average.The group includes around 2.2 million women, 600,000 people with disabilities, 35,000 carers and 106,000 multiple jobholders who do not earn the £10,000 “trigger” to be automatically enrolled into a workplace pension in a single job. Some under-pensioned people fit into more than one of these categories.The report was compiled by pension...
The Independent

Kate Forbes promises ‘stability and support’ for Scots in her 2022-23 Budget

The Scottish Budget for next year will provide people with “stability and support” as the country seeks to recover from coronavirus, Kate Forbes has insisted.The Scottish Finance Secretary will outline her draft tax and spending plans for 2022-23 to MSPs at Holyrood later on Thursday.It is the first Budget to be put forward following the SNP’s co-operation agreement with the Scottish Greens – meaning the government can this year be sure of getting its plans through Holyrood without having to seek to strike a deal with the opposition.“Kate Forbes’ third budget in charge of the Scottish Government’s finances will arguably be...
The Dispatch

OPA Expects Budget Challenges

OCEAN PINES – Officials say inflation and minimum wage could have impacts on next year’s budget. In a meeting of the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors last Saturday, General Manager John Viola announced that preparations have begun on the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. He noted that he and his staff were working closely with the association’s Budget and Finance Committee and all department heads to develop some preliminary numbers, which will be presented to the committee in January.
The Independent

US business advertise near-record 11 million open jobs

U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand. A government report Wednesday also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.4 million in September, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on records dating back to 2000. The figures from the Labor Department s Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, show that with so many companies chasing relatively few unemployed people, job-seekers...
MarketRealist

Social Security to Increase in 2022—Here's How Much You Will Get

Many retirees are just scraping by, even with social security payments. Younger generations wonder whether they will get social security benefits at all. In the meantime, the U.S. government has decided to increase social security payments in 2022 to help pad the burden of rapid inflation. Article continues below advertisement.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

