ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

62% of internet users saw content they believed was ‘untrue or doubtful’ in 2021

By James Ward
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5MJL_0dFCjazo00

Almost two thirds of internet users saw online content they considered to be “untrue or doubtful” in 2021, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows.

Some 62% of users saw content including articles, videos and images on online news sites and social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube which they did not believe to be factual.

Of those who came across such content, 64% checked its veracity by checking sources online, or taking part in discussions about the content.

CSO statistician Maureen Delamere said: “In 2021, we are online more than ever, working from home and relying on technology and digital services.

“Our everyday lives are becoming far more digital and we are exposed to a very large amount of information, some of which is true, some of which is clearly untrue and some of which requires further evaluation and investigation.

“In 2021, more than six in 10 internet users saw information or content on online news sites or social media that they considered doubtful or untrue, of which almost two-thirds (64%) checked the truthfulness of the content.

“The main way people checked the truthfulness of online content was to check sources and information, with 93% of such persons choosing this method of checking the content integrity.

“Respondents to the survey could choose more than one option to verify information seen online.

“Discussing the information offline with other persons or using sources not on the internet was carried out by 47% of internet users, while some 15% cited following or taking part in online discussion regarding the content.

“For those who did not check the truthfulness of content they saw online, the most common reason (80%) was that they already knew the information content or source was unreliable.”

The figures also show that older generations tend to be more cautious with sharing their personal data online.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of internet users aged 30 to 59 years refused use of their personal data for advertising purposes, compared with 42% of persons in the 16 to 29 years age group

Only 37% of people said they read a website’s privacy policy statement before providing personal information online.

Websites that collect personal information require a privacy policy statement, but only 37% of internet users read them before providing personal information online.

Maureen Delamere, CSO

Ms Delamere said: “As our internet usage continues to increase, so too does the amount of personal information and data which is made available online.

“In 2021, almost six in 10 (59%) internet users restricted access to their geographical location when using online platforms, while nearly six in 10 (58%) internet users refused allowing the use of personal data for advertising purposes.

Internet users were less likely, however, to limit access to their profile or content on social networking sites or shared online storage, with just under half (47%) of internet users limiting such access.”

She added: “ Websites that collect personal information require a privacy policy statement, but only 37% of internet users read them before providing personal information online.

“Similarly, even though everyone has the right to access the digital personal data collected by websites or search engines administrator or providers, just 6% of internet users requested access to their online personal data to update or delete it.”ends

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

Münchausen by Internet

Factitious disorder is a deliberate and conscious reporting of symptoms known to be false to receive medical treatment. Factitious disorder is a form of somatic symptom disorder. Factitious disorder symptoms are not manufactured for practical benefits but rather for psychological gain. Marc Feldman described a set of behaviours that he...
INTERNET
libertywingspan.com

Internet friends

Generation Z is the first generation to grow up with a dependency on technology. The generation is often referred to as “digital natives” as digital communication is the norm. The time of sending letters is long gone, and teenagers worldwide are able to access connections with people in the virtual realm.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Engines#Cso#Statistics#Central Statistics Office#Https T Co G5v0sfe1gn#Internetintegrity
WTAJ

‘The internet’s on fire’ as techs race to fix software flaw

BOSTON (AP) — A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. “People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and […]
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Sky internet down: Mobile network issues hit users across UK

Sky Mobile has stopped working properly, the company has said.Users reported that their phone’s connections seemed to have stopped working, leading them to think they were being ignored or failing to receive calls or messages.On Twitter, Sky acknowledged the issue and said it was working to fix it.“We are aware that some Sky Mobile customers are experiencing intermittent issues with their service right now,” it said.“We are investigating the issue and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.” Read More Sky internet users unable to get online in outageSuicide machine that kills users in the blink of an eye ‘legalised in Switzerland’Strava data shows huge increase in amount of exercise
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
vt.edu

Modernization of Blogs@VT platform requires user action to save content

The Blogs@VT WordPress blogging platform is scheduled for replacement in spring 2022 in order to bring it into compliance with modern security requirements. The new Blogs@VT platform, located at blogs.tlos.vt.edu, will continue to provide WordPress services, including a collection of popular themes and plugins, to faculty and students for course- and degree-related activities. The new platform will require all users to authenticate using Virginia Tech’s single sign-on (SSO) service.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

How to increase internet speeds even if you have a slow internet provider

There’s little in life more frustrating than slow internet, especially in the work from home age, so you may find yourself wondering how to increase internet speeds at your house. While some areas of the country wait for fiber lines, others still don’t have access to broadband speeds, leaving few options for faster, more reliable connections.
INTERNET
yicaiglobal.com

Tencent to Allow WeChat Users to Share Links to Alibaba, Other Internet Rivals

(Yicai Global) Nov. 30 -- Tencent Holdings’ WeChat is now allowing direct access to external site links in peer-to-peer chat, piloting the practice in group chat, the Chinese messaging app giant said on its official account yesterday. It will promote interconnections with other internet platforms under guidelines of Chinese regulatory...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy