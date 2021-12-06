ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Joey Barton cleared of assault charge over tunnel incident after match

By Dave Higgens
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmjaS_0dFCjYBE00

Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has been cleared of pushing over a rival manager at the end of a match, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth.

When the Bristol Rovers manager gave evidence last week, Barton, 39, denied it was him who shoved then- Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a League One match between his Fleetwood Town team and the South Yorkshire side on April 13 2019.

Mr Stendel told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court how he was walking down the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium after his side’s 4-2 victory when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on the metal structure.

Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Mr Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, jogging, a moment later.

The jury took under two hours to find Barton not guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a week-long trial.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joey Barton trial: Daniel Stendel says rival attacked him

Football manager Joey Barton pushed a rival manager into a metal post after becoming "aggressive" during a match, a court has heard. The ex-England player is accused of attacking Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in a tunnel at the South Yorkshire side's Oakwell ground. Mr Stendel told Sheffield Crown Court he...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

No evidence Joey Barton was ‘someone in a rage’, jury told

The panel will begin deliberations on Monday. There is no evidence former Premier League player Joey Barton was “someone in a rage” moments before a rival manager suffered injuries to his face in the tunnel after a match, his barrister has told a jury. Simon Csoka QC was making his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Barton
Person
Daniel Stendel
newschain

Joey Barton calls for more discipline from Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton admitted his Bristol Rovers side had to be more disciplined after they finished the 2-1 defeat to third-placed Port Vale with nine men. Sam Finley was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident in the 15th minute and Cian Harries was red-carded for a 77th-minute foul on Ben Garrity that denied a scoring opportunity.
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton cleared of assault following League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood Town

The former Newcastle United midfielder, 39, was alleged to have pushed over rival manager Daniel Stendel, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth. When the Bristol Rovers manager gave evidence last week, he denied it was him who shoved then Barnsley manager Stendel after a League One match between his Fleetwood Town team and the South Yorkshire side on April 13 2019.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been cleared of pushing a rival manager at the end of a match in England’s third division in 2019. Barton is currently the manager of fourth-division club Bristol Rovers. He denied shoving then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a match against Fleetwood. Barton coached Fleetwood at the time. Stendel told the jury at Sheffield Crown Court how he was walking in the tunnel when he was knocked over by a push from behind that caused him to hit his face on a metal post. A jury found Barton not guilty of assault.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Joey Barton tells trial he was not 'aggressive' towards rival

Joey Barton has denied being "hostile and aggressive" towards rival manager Daniel Stendel shortly before he was injured in an alleged attack. The former England international is accused of attacking former Barnsley boss Mr Stendel in a tunnel at the South Yorkshire side's Oakwell ground. Mr Stendel told Sheffield Crown...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol#Sheffield Crown Court
newschain

Jury considers verdict in Joey Barton assault trial

A jury has gone out to consider its verdict in the trial of former Premier League footballer Joey Barton who is accused of pushing over a rival manager at the end of a match, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth. When he gave evidence last week, Barton, 39,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five charged over Leicester City match trouble

Five men have been charged following violence at the Legia Warsaw game against Leicester City. Seven people were arrested and 12 police officers injured on Thursday when those in the Legia Warsaw area tried to break through to home fans. Two of the injured officers required hospital treatment. Three men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cardiff: Two charged over serious assault outside Spar

Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault outside a city centre corner shop. A 24-year-old man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the attack outside the Spar store on Queen Street, Cardiff, at about 22:00 GMT on Monday. Detectives are continuing to investigate and have appealed for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over will be sentenced today. Alexander Layton, 34, was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of killed Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White says family ‘devastated’

The father of schoolgirl Ava White who was killed in Liverpool last week, has said her family is “completely devastated and heartbroken”. In a statement released by Merseyside Police on Friday evening, Ava’s father Robert Martin said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

370K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy