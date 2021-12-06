Ground loop interference

Technics, an arm of the Japanese giant Panasonic Corporation, has long been a major player in the hi-fi world, even if, in some recent decades, it stayed below the radar. In the 1970s, analog-centric audiophiles particularly praised the Technics SP-10, the world's first direct drive turntable. Created by Matsushita engineer Shuichi Obata in 1969, the SP-10 and its successors became the standard in vinyl playback for American radio stations during that heyday of broadcast radio. Because of its powerful motor, the SL-1200 became the spinner/scratcher of choice among hip hop DJs soon after its 1972 introduction; Grandmaster Flash, Kool Herc, and Grand Wizard Theodore are among the hip hop DJs who favored the SL-1200. (The latter is said to have invented the scratching technique.) Later versions of the SL-1200 maintained an important cult following among analog audiophiles.
Comments / 0