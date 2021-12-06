ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ground loop interference

By Laine Flack
stereophile.com
 3 days ago

I really hope that someone can help me. I have an in ceiling subwoofer that is picking up mains hum...

www.stereophile.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

5G Interference Concern Drives RadAlt Design

The advent of new 5G broadband cellular networks is driving the redesign of core aviation equipment, says an avionics manufacturer that aims to certify the first 5G-hardened radar altimeter. FreeFlight Systems, of Irving, Texas, has applied to the FAA for technical standard order (TSO) approval of... 5G Interference Concern Drives...
IRVING, TX
stereophile.com

The Importance of Tells: Installing a Phono Cartridge By Ear

In poker, "tells" are subtle physical or verbal actions that give away the strength of players' hands. I am not a poker player, but I am an audiophile, and I use a variety of "tells" as my prime tools in critical listening. You know my worn-out line: "You can't hear what you're not listening for."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
stereophile.com

Technics SU-R1000 integrated amplifier

Technics, an arm of the Japanese giant Panasonic Corporation, has long been a major player in the hi-fi world, even if, in some recent decades, it stayed below the radar. In the 1970s, analog-centric audiophiles particularly praised the Technics SP-10, the world's first direct drive turntable. Created by Matsushita engineer Shuichi Obata in 1969, the SP-10 and its successors became the standard in vinyl playback for American radio stations during that heyday of broadcast radio. Because of its powerful motor, the SL-1200 became the spinner/scratcher of choice among hip hop DJs soon after its 1972 introduction; Grandmaster Flash, Kool Herc, and Grand Wizard Theodore are among the hip hop DJs who favored the SL-1200. (The latter is said to have invented the scratching technique.) Later versions of the SL-1200 maintained an important cult following among analog audiophiles.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
stereophile.com

customs fees (overseas subs)

I'm writing from Italy, and I'm wondering whether I am the only one of SP's overseas subscribers whose customs now apply import fees on the single issue mailed. It now happened for the last two issues received, and I'm afraid they won't stop; it NEVER happened before, during my longtime subscription. Any hint/suggestions/experience?
ECONOMY
stereophile.com

want highs from my speaker system

HI everyone, newbie here. I have a great set of Altec speakers in giant wood cabinets. Great sound...2 way speakers. I'm driving them with a Denon AV amp with plenty of power. It is surround sound but I just have the two speakers and the Polk Audio powered subwoofer hooked up.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Quasi-particle interference of the van Hove singularity in SrRuO

The single-layered ruthenate Sr2RuO4 is one of the most enigmatic unconventional superconductors. While for many years it was thought to be the best candidate for a chiral p-wave superconducting ground state, desirable for topological quantum computations, recent experiments suggest a singlet state, ruling out the original p-wave scenario. The superconductivity as well as the properties of the multi-layered compounds of the ruthenate perovskites are strongly influenced by a van Hove singularity in proximity of the Fermi energy. Tiny structural distortions move the van Hove singularity across the Fermi energy with dramatic consequences for the physical properties. Here, we determine the electronic structure of the van Hove singularity in the surface layer of Sr2RuO4 by quasi-particle interference imaging. We trace its dispersion and demonstrate from a model calculation accounting for the full vacuum overlap of the wave functions that its detection is facilitated through the octahedral rotations in the surface layer.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

To capture single photons, researchers create an interference 'wall'

Photons are the basis for many next-generation quantum technologies, including ultra-secure quantum communications and potentially game-changing quantum computers. That's because these light particles can be entangled or placed in a superposition—two quantum states that enable quantum technologies. But to create these states, researchers need to work with extremely non-classical kinds...
SCIENCE
FOX31 Denver

Tech Junkie Review – WeMax world’s thinnest laser projector

The choices when it comes to small portable video projectors are plentaful. A stroll through the electronics department at a big box store will quickly prove that it’s possible to grab one for under $100. Problem is, not all portable projectors are created equal. In fact, many of them are downright horrible. WeMax is promising […]
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
101.1. The Wiz

Uber Adds In-App Recording Feature For Safety

Uber Adds In-App Recording Feature For Safety   Ever been in a situation while ride sharing where you wished it was easier to record a mishap? Well Uber has just announced a new feature to help customers feel more comfortable on their ride.   According to a press release from Uber, the feature will launch […]
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
IndieWire

Best Tech Deals for Black Friday 2021: Headphones, TVs, Projectors, Tablets, More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your at-home tech setup. To make things easier for you, we searched the web to find deep discounts on TVs, headphones, speakers, and other electronics. Some of the Black Friday deals listed below last throughout the weekend, which gives you extra time to snag that must-have item at a discounted price. Below, find a list...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Trick Out Your iPad Pro With These Must-Have Accessories

We’re not going to deny it — right out of the box, the M1 iPad Pro is an impressive device, featuring the same CPU as a MacBook and a mini-LED display. But regardless of your model choice, iPad Air or iPad Pro, you’ll have a powerful tablet that’s capable of providing a near-complete experience. This is a machine for anyone who wants a full computer in tablet form. However, if you fall somewhere in the middle and love the freedom a tablet offers but also miss some of the elements of a laptop or desktop computer, there’s no need to worry....
ELECTRONICS
GotGame

Review | Loop Hero

Is it just me, or is 2021 the year of “loop” in gaming? The phenomenal AAA games Returnal and Deathloop have a gameplay loop as the main design and achieved great success with it. On the indie front, Russian developer Four Quarters also released a loop based game in the form of Loop Hero. Originally launching on PC earlier in the year, Loop Hero has now made its way to the Nintendo Switch, expanding the audience and allowing portability. For those unaware, let’s loop you in on what Loop Hero is all about!
VIDEO GAMES
stereophile.com

Acoustic Signature Tonearms FYI Big omission by MF

Recently MF reviewed the Montana TT and T7000 tonearm. I bought a Montana before the review. I have seen the T5000, T7000 and T9000 and played with the T5000 and T7000. When I first saw them I had a gut reaction that I had bought the wrong tonearm after seeing that there is no actual VTA adjustment.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy