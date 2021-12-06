ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Learning Used to Determine Risk of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Cover picture for the articleAn abnormally enlarged aorta (aortic aneurysm) can tear or rupture and cause sudden cardiac death. Unfortunately, patients often show no signs or symptoms before the aorta, which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, fails. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)...

