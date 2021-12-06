Machine Learning Used to Determine Risk of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Three Yale scientists are on a mission to produce objective machine learning algorithms from inherently biased training data. In the modern world, questions of who will pay back their loans and who should qualify for insurance are increasingly decided by computer programs. These algorithms are used under the assumption that they are impartial; however, biases often become ingrained in machine learning programs through training methods and data, according to Amin Karbasi, professor of electrical engineering and computer science, and Ehsan Kazem, former Yale postdoctoral fellow. But now, researchers at the Yale School of Management have designed a novel “train then mask” technique for supervised learning to help eliminate these biases from algorithms and ensure computers do not repeat societal discimination patterns.

