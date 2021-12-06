ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Munich: The Edge Of War’: First Trailer For Netflix WWII Thriller With George MacKay & Jeremy Irons

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s your first trailer for Netflix’s WWII thriller Munich: The Edge Of War, which debuted earlier this year at the London Film Festival. Based on the novel by Robert Harris,...

The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Full Trailer for HBO Limited Series LANDSCAPERS Starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis

The full trailer has been released for the HBO limited series Landscapers, starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) and David Thewlis (The Harry Potter films, Fargo), as well as Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. The series is based on a true story, and will be told in four episodes that are being directed by Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain). The miniseries is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair in his feature-writing debut.
TV SERIES
Person
August Diehl
Person
Jessica Brown Findlay
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Adolf Hitler
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Munich – The Edge of War starring George MacKay and Jeremy Irons

Netflix has debuted the first trailer, a poster and images for the upcoming spy thriller Munich – The Edge of War. Based on Robert Harris’ international bestseller of the same name, the film follows friends Hugh Legat (George MacKay), a British civil servant and Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), a German diplomat as they find themselves in danger and at the centre of a web of political subterfuge; take a look here…
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'The Last Duel' Clip Features Ridley Scott Directing the Intense Jousting Scene

The Last Duel, Ridley Scott's 14th-century French epic, has hit Digital today and will land on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD release next month on December 14, and Collider can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming release that features Scott directing the intense jousting beginning of the titular duel. The film hit theatres last month, the first of Scott's two 2021 films (the second being the current release House of Gucci). The Last Duel was received well by both critics and audiences, so now is a perfect time for those who have yet to see the film to check it out.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV Series

Amazon has premiered the trailer for “Reacher,” the new TV series adaptation of Lee Child’s novel series about veteran military police investigator turned civilian drifter Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise starred as the character in both the well-regarded 2012 Christopher McQuarrie-directed film and the not so well thought of 2016 Ed...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

George MacKay got caught practicing ‘Wolf’ moves

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) — George MacKay said his training for the film “Wolf,” in theaters Friday, led to embarrassing situations in real life. MacKay plays a man who believes he is a wolf, and he practiced his wolf walk in a park in Ireland. “You’d get caught by...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Netflix’s Korean moon mission thriller The Silent Sea

An abandoned lunar base. A mission with a 10% survival rate. One by one, crew members are ending up dead. Sounds like a cheery proposition, doesn’t it? Well, that’s what’s facing the all-star cast of Gong Yoo (Train to Busan), Bae Doona (Sense8) and Lee Joon (The Vampire Detective), Kim Sun-young (Three Sisters) and Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game) in the trailer for Netflix’s latest Korean import The Silent Sea.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Silent Sea Trailer: Gong Yoo And Bae Doona Survive An Abandoned Lunar Base In New Netflix Thriller

Netflix has been earning record numbers of viewership and engagement with their content, according to its own shady number-crunching. Whether or not you believe the statistics give you the full picture, it's undeniable that several of their Korean dramas have staked a considerable claim on the pop culture conversation in 2021. "Squid Game" achieved high honors with only nine episodes of its survivalist series, while zombie series "Kingdom" finds relevance in the time of Covid-19....
TV SERIES
horrornews.net

WOLF starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp | In Theaters Next Friday

Focus Features will release WOLF in theaters NEXT FRIDAY, December 3, 2021. Starring George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Paddy Considine, Eileen Wals. Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for WWII thriller Resistance: 1942 starring Cary Elwes, Jason Patric and Judd Hirsch

Signature Entertainment has released a UK trailer, poster and images for writer-directors Matthew Hill and Landon Johnson’s World War II cat-and-mouse thriller Resistance: 1942, which stars Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Greer Grammer (Awkward), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) and Judd Hirsch (Independence Day). Check them out here…. It’s 1942,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

George MacKay On Perfecting The Howl & Prowl Of ‘Wolf’ [Podcast Interview]

For years, George MacKay has been one of the most fascinating and versatile actors working out of the U.K. Having made his acting debut in 2003, in P. J. Hogan’s magnificent adaptation of “Peter Pan,” MacKay quickly went on to give diverse but invariably gripping performances in films such as “Defiance,” “The Thief Lord,” “The Boys are Back,” and “Private Peaceful,” all before he turned 20. More recently, MacKay electrified the screen with two top-tier performances in 2019, first as Ned Kelly in “True History of the Kelly Gang,” and then as Lance Corporal Schofield in Sam Mendes’ groundbreaking “1917.”
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
E! News

See the Dramatic First Trailer for Netflix’s Selling Tampa

Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal. We're sold on this new show. Move over, Oppenheim Group! Why? Because Sharelle Rosado is the new realtor to watch—literally! The real estate broker may not be selling us sunset, but she is selling us Tampa thanks to Netflix's new show, Selling Tampa. The streamer's upcoming docu-series premieres Dec. 15 and introduces viewers to a brand-new realty office and cast. Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle, is an all-Black, all-female real estate firm on the Suncoast. And thanks to the new trailer, we're already obsessed with the Selling Tampa ladies.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Shut In’: First Trailer For The Daily Wire Thriller Starring Rainey Qualley & Vincent Gallo

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for thriller-horror Shut In, the first ‘Original’ movie from conservative media company The Daily Wire. The Black List and BloodList thriller, directed by xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage and Disturbia director D.J. Caruso, stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love In The Time Of Corona), sister of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.
MOVIES

