‘Munich: The Edge Of War’: First Trailer For Netflix WWII Thriller With George MacKay & Jeremy Irons

The Last Duel, Ridley Scott's 14th-century French epic, has hit Digital today and will land on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD release next month on December 14, and Collider can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming release that features Scott directing the intense jousting beginning of the titular duel. The film hit theatres last month, the first of Scott's two 2021 films (the second being the current release House of Gucci). The Last Duel was received well by both critics and audiences, so now is a perfect time for those who have yet to see the film to check it out.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO