CHICAGO — Hours before news broke that the Omicron variant was detected in Chicago, city health officials warned of a Midwest surge in COVID-19 cases amid cold weather. Dr. Allison Arwady says she prefers the idea of vaccination requirements rather than shutdowns and capacity restrictions, but one significant restaurant association disagrees. Arwady, however, anticipated the omicron variant’s arrival in Illinois sometime soon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO