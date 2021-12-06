ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Nehammer sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in 2 months

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5OyU_0dFCj8Yp00
1 of 3

BERLIN (AP) — Karl Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria’s third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country’s dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics.

Nehammer, 49, has been Austria’s interior minister since early 2020. He also is taking over as leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party, which Kurz led to election wins in 2017 and 2019.

President Alexander Van der Bellen said at a swearing-in ceremony for the reshuffled government that “determined” action against the coronavirus pandemic must be the government’s top priority, and encouraged it to restore “trust in politics that, I think, has been shaken for many people in recent weeks.”

Kurz resigned as chancellor in early October after prosecutors announced that he was one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust related to his rise to power. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the environmentalist Greens, had demanded his replacement in October. He was succeeded as chancellor by Alexander Schallenberg.

Last week, Kurz — who had kept his party’s leadership — announced that he was quitting politics. Schallenberg then announced his resignation, arguing that the chancellor should be the leader of the People’s Party, and he didn’t plan to seek the party post. Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, another Kurz ally, also quit politics.

Nehammer heads a coalition government with the Greens. It remains to be seen whether the alliance will hold until the next scheduled election in 2024. Schallenberg returned to his previous post as foreign minister.

The latest leadership change comes in the middle of a lockdown imposed in an effort to halt a wave of coronavirus infections. Those restrictions are scheduled to remain in place until Dec. 11. Austria also has pledged to be the first European country to mandate vaccines beginning Feb. 1.

On Friday, Van der Bellen said he was amused by cartoons showing his Hofburg palace as “a revolving door for ministers or a new drive-in for the many swearings-in.” But he suggested that he wasn’t amused by the show Nehammer’s party has put on.

“As the party with the most votes, the People’s Party can of course decide itself who it wants to nominate and propose for ministerial jobs,” he said in an address to the nation. “But it must also be aware that this is about filling the highest offices of state and not about party logic.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

Austria s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Germany's parliament elects Olaf Scholz chancellor, formally ending Angela Merkel's long tenure

The German parliament, or Bundestag, elected Olaf Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, a day after his center-left Social Democrats formalized a new government with the environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats parties. After the vote, Scholz met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to formalize the appointment, and he will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon, officially ending Angela Merkel's 16 years in office.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Nehammer
Person
Alexander Van Der Bellen
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Person
Alexander Schallenberg
104.1 WIKY

Austria’s unvaccinated will remain in lockdown next week, chancellor says

VIENNA (Reuters) – The unvaccinated will remain in lockdown when Austria’s general lockdown lifts on Sunday, new Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Tuesday, the day after he took office. It was no longer a question of whether the general lockdown would end on Sunday as planned but how, and consultations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s third conservative chancellor in two months, Karl Nehammer, takes office on Monday seeking to bring the coalition government out of months of scandal-tainted turmoil and guide the country out of its current coronavirus lockdown. Nehammer, 49, is due to be sworn in by President Alexander Van...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ap#Austrian People S Party#Greens#The People S Party#European
Metro International

Factbox-Austria’s next chancellor: ex-soldier, hardliner, survivor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Following are some key facts about Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who was picked by top officials of the ruling conservative party on Friday to be their leader and the country’s next chancellor. * Nehammer, who will succeed Sebastian Kurz and his ally the current chancellor, Alexander...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Austria is getting a new leader, again. Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor. The move to nominate Nehammer came after Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg abruptly...
EUROPE
audacy.com

Austria's new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Thursday he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who stumbled over corruption allegations. Schallenberg, a former foreign minister, said he would leave office as soon as the conservative Austrian People's Party names a new leader....
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
The Independent

The end of the Angela Merkel era: Germany will get new government in first week of December

Angela Merkel’s days as German chancellor are now numbered – at fewer than 15 – after the three parties that emerged victorious from September’s election agreed to form a centre-left government, which is set to take office around 6 December, party leaders said on Wednesday.Finance minister Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democrats (SPD) came out on top in the four-yearly Bundestag elections on 27 September with over 25 per cent of the vote, will succeed Merkel at the head of the first ever three-way coalition at national level, made up of the SPD, the pro-environment Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Scholz’s team: Key players in Germany’s new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz took over as Germany’s new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel’s, made up of nine men and eight women. Here’s a look at the key players.
EUROPE
NPR

What you need to know about Germany's new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as the country's leader. Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September's federal election, leads a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

676K+
Followers
359K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy