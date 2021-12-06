ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADCs Under Investigation for HER2+ MBC

Cover picture for the articleVolkmar Müller, MD, PhD: With all of these options we have even more coming things, new ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates] apart from trastuzumab deruxtecan. There are 2 things that might be mentioned in this perspective. Dr Traina, can you comment on that?. Tiffany A. Traina, MD: There are additional ADCs...

Updates to HER2CLIMB in HER2+ MBC

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: We should discuss the HER2CLIMB trial further because it’s a randomized trial that approved a drug in Europe and the United States. Dr Curigliano, can you briefly summarize the results of the HER2CLIMB trial? We can then discuss some of the subgroup analyses. Giuseppe Curigliano, MD,...
Novel Combination Approaches for HER2+ MBC

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Moving on to the new drugs, there are fantastic and exciting developments we can discuss. One aspect we can discuss are new studies and combined therapies, tucatinib. There are several ongoing studies. Dr Criscitiello can you comment on that?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD: Yes, there are…several...
Patient Case #1: Second-Line Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After this patient completes the taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab regimen that 90% of you chose, either doce [docetaxel], or pacli [paclitaxel], she was maintained on her trastuzumab and pertuzumab. And then after a year, while on maintenance HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab], she experiences some growth of the breast primary, which was still in place, and in liver lesions. I’m going to ask our audience to vote on their second-line treatment choice. The first option is trastuzumab deruxtecan. The second choice is tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab. The third choice is neratinib and capecitabine. We didn’t talk about the NALA trial, and maybe we’ll revisit that. Or trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1] as the fourth choice. Again, this patient has been on just dual antibodies for a year after a nice remission, and now she’s progressing in the breast primary and in the liver. And we are being asked where to go from here. I remember before we even had ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates], the question would be to resume the chemotherapy that you started with, once upon a time, or add a different chemotherapeutic agent onto your maintenance antibody therapy. Here, I’m going to consider this to be mature results. Let me see if the numbers are changing. More than half of responders would choose trastuzumab deruxtecan. About 10% chose the HER2CLIMB regimen of tucatinib, cape [capecitabine], and trastuzumab. It’s our fault for not calling out the NALA trial, and we can discuss that in our comments here, but nobody chose neratinib and cape [capecitabine]. And about a third chose trastuzumab emtansine. Aditya, do you want to offer some thoughts on these responses?
Patient Case #2: Third-Line Options for HER2+ mBC With Lung Disease

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After we have a chance to look at this, I will take some of the questions from our attendees. This is a 57-year-old woman. She presents with a left breast mass and palpable axillary nodes. We’re told that she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a smoking history. She’s still an active smoker. Before starting cancer treatment, her physician opted to get pulmonary function tests that showed a mildly impaired diffusing capacity at 83% of predicted. A biopsy of the breast mass showed ER/PR [estrogen receptor/progesterone receptor]-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer. And imaging revealed 2 pulmonary nodules. She had a brain MRI that was negative. She began treatment for her de novo metastatic breast cancer with taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab, followed by maintenance on the 2 antibodies. She responded, as most patients do. She had a complete response in the lung lesions. But then fast forward 10 months, she’s now progressed again in the lungs. And she does receive trastuzumab deruxtecan [T-DXd] as her second-line treatment, as was selected in the poll on a similar case by about 65% of you. Fortunately, she’s had a response now, both in the breast and lung lesion, which is a durable response.
Treatment Sequencing Strategies in HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’ll hand it over to Neil. He’s going to walk us through some ideas. Neil M. Iyengar, MD: Thank you, VK. Our next topic is focusing on the first- and second-line systemic therapy options for our patients with HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-positive metastatic breast cancer. We can certainly look to the guidelines in terms of assessing what those options are, but with all of the data that have recently come out, the algorithm for how we treat patients and the individual patient factors in terms of individualizing our care for our patients is shifting. Let me pose a few questions to my colleagues to discuss these matters in concrete details. What factors do you consider when selecting first- and second-line options? VK, let me start with you. What are the factors that you’re considering in the first- and second-line?
Preferences for Treating Relapsed HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: Hello, everyone. My name is VK Gadi, and welcome to this OncLive® Insights program titled “Updates in the Treatment of HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer.” I’m going to be leading today’s discussion along with 2 of my colleagues and friends, Dr Neil Iyengar and Dr Mylin Torres. Neil and Mylin, would you mind introducing yourselves, please?
Dr. Qin on Treatment Considerations for Immunotherapy in NSCLC

Angel Qin, MD, discusses treatment considerations for immunotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed non–small cell lung cancer. Angel Qin, MD, clinical assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, medical oncologist, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses treatment considerations for immunotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed non–small cell lung cancer. To make...
Ripretinib Demonstrates Impressive Efficacy, Durability in Heavily Pretreated KIT-Mutated Melanoma

Filip Janku, MD, PhD, discusses the phase 1 study with ripretinib in patients with KIT-mutated or KIT-amplified melanoma. The efficacy seen with ripretinib (Qinlock) in patients with KIT-mutated melanoma was higher than has been previously reported, according to Filip Janku, MD, PhD. Furthermore, the switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) has elicited durable responses, even in patients who were heavily pretreated, making the drug a powerful tool for this patient population.
Updates in the Management of HER2+ MBC With Brain Metastases

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Returning to brain mets [metastases], we saw retrospective data of patients who did not have brain metastases at initial diagnosis and entry into the trial. It appears that the more active combination of tucatinib, trastuzumab, and capecitabine can prevent the occurrence of brain metastases. That’s something we have not addressed yet. Half of the patients who have HER2-positive metastatic disease will develop brain metastases, so we urgently need strategies to prevent this. We need to focus not only on treated patients who have been locally pretreated, but also prevention. That’s one of the other wishes we have, we believe this combination might help prevent the occurrence of new brain metastases. What are your thoughts?
Dr. Anders on Navigating the Treatment Landscape of Metastatic TNBC

Carey K. Anders, MD, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Carey K. Anders, MD, medical oncologist, medical director, Brain and Spine Metastases Program, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Several factors should be considered when selecting...
Notable Treatment Advances in HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’m going to keep this moving. ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021] was exciting. There were a lot of neat papers and manuscripts. You know it’s important when The New York Times also picks it up. The public press has also spoken. I’m going to highlight some of these, but I’ll also query with you guys of others you thought were important.
FDA Approval Sought for Poziotinib in HER2 Exon 20–Mutated NSCLC

A new drug application seeking the approval of poziotinib as a potential therapeutic option for patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations has been submitted to the FDA. A new drug application (NDA) seeking the approval of poziotinib as...
Dr. Lonial on the Management of Belantamab Mafodotin–Related Keratopathy in Multiple Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, chief medical officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, professor and chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Anne and Bernard Gray Family Chair, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep)–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Dr. Erickson on the Varying Safety Profiles of Select PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Britt Erickson, MD, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Britt Erickson, MD, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health (OBGYN), University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.
Dr. Lipson on the Role of ctDNA Testing in Melanoma

Evan J. Lipson, MD, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA ​testing in melanoma. Evan J. Lipson, MD, associate professor of oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) ​testing in melanoma. Currently, ctDNA is being utilized in multiple...
Dr. Arnaoutakis on the ADAURA Trial Examining Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancer

Konstantinos Arnaoutakis, MD, discusses the phase 3 ADAURA trial examining osimertinib in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer. Konstantinos Arnaoutakis, MD, hematologist, oncologist, associate professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, discusses the phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) examining osimertinib (Tagrisso) in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer.
Dr. Schmid on Additional Results From the KEYNOTE-522 Trial in Early-Stage TNBC

Peter Schmid, MD, PhD, FRCP, discusses additional results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. Peter Schmid, MD, PhD, FRCP, professor of cancer medicine, Royal College of Physicians, clinical director, Breast Cancer Centre, honorary consultant medical oncologist, St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, chair, Cancer Medicine, lead, Centre of Experimental Cancer Medicine, Barts Cancer Institute, discusses additional results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial (NCT03036488) in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
ELEVATE-RR and ALPINE Trials in Relapsed CLL

Nitin Jain, MD: Moving on to the next segment, we’ll talk about head-to-head BTK trials. I’ll pass it to Dr Furman. Richard R. Furman, MD: Thank you. I want to make some remarks on the prior discussion. When we talk about using a BTK inhibitor—ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, or zanubrutinib—or venetoclax and obinutuzumab, once a drug is approved, it can be used for any reason or indication and it’s important to tailor our therapies to what’s going to be the best data-driven treatment for our patients. As of now, we don’t have a lot of information on obinutuzumab or any anti-CD20 having a significant effect compared with the actual novel agent. It’s important to consider the role of the toxicities associated with obinutuzumab: the infusion reactions, tumor lysis, impact on COVID-19 immunity, or even just coming into the office and weighing that against everything else.
Investigators Estimate Cost of Extending HER2-Directed Therapy With Biosimilars in British Columbia

Costs of extending human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) therapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer were estimated in a retrospective study. Eligibility to continue receiving human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-suppression therapy for metastatic breast cancer (mBC) in British Columbia is not unlimited. In a retrospective study presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, investigators sought to estimate the costs per patient (N = 230) of extending therapy beyond coverage limits.
Dr. Kamdar on the Results of the TRANSFORM Trial in Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

Manali Kamdar, MD, discusses the results of the phase 3 TRANSFORM trial in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition. Manali Kamdar, MD, clinical director of Lymphoma Services, associate professor in Medicine/Hematology, University of Colorado Medicine, discusses the results of the...
