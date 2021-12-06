ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Nehammer sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in 2 months

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Karl Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country's dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics. Nehammer, 49, has been Austria's interior...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

Austria s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Nehammer
Person
Alexander Van Der Bellen
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Person
Alexander Schallenberg
mymixfm.com

Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s third conservative chancellor in two months, Karl Nehammer, takes office on Monday seeking to bring the coalition government out of months of scandal-tainted turmoil and guide the country out of its current coronavirus lockdown. Nehammer, 49, is due to be sworn in by President Alexander Van...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Factbox-Austria’s next chancellor: ex-soldier, hardliner, survivor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Following are some key facts about Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who was picked by top officials of the ruling conservative party on Friday to be their leader and the country’s next chancellor. * Nehammer, who will succeed Sebastian Kurz and his ally the current chancellor, Alexander...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Austria is getting a new leader, again. Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor. The move to nominate Nehammer came after Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg abruptly...
EUROPE
spectrumnews1.com

Austria's new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Thursday he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who stumbled over corruption allegations. Schallenberg, a former foreign minister, said he would leave office as soon as the conservative Austrian People's Party names a new leader....
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Election#Ap#Austrian People S Party#Greens#The People S Party#European
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
EUROPE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted "ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated", including with third booster doses. With intensive care beds filling up and new variant Omicron adding to fears, Scholz's coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
The Independent

Scholz's team: key players in Germany's new government

Olaf Scholz is set to become Germany s new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.OLAF SCHOLZ The vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's government, Scholz propelled his center-left Social Democrats to an election win that appeared unlikely only months ago. Scholz, 63, is a former mayor of Hamburg and was Germany's labor minister during...
EUROPE

