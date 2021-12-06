ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novel Therapies Under Investigation for HR+ MBC

onclive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: In addition to the CDK [cyclin-dependent kinase]4/6 inhibitors, there is much interest in exploring and understanding mechanisms of resistance to these agents. There is a long list of proposed potential mechanisms of resistance, including loss of RB [retinoblastoma protein], B16 abnormalities, and the development and overexpression...

www.onclive.com

onclive.com

HR+ MBC: Genomic Testing and Treatment Guidance

Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH: We are in the era of precision oncology. The question of molecular testing often comes up for a patient with metastatic breast cancer. In the past, this was controversial. A few years ago at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, there was a debate session and the topic was should everyone with metastatic breast cancer have tumor genotyping? This is somewhat settled now in part because we have FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval of a drug, a PI3K inhibitor, alpelisib, for patients with PI3KCA-mutant hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Molecular testing should routinely be offered to a patient with hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer because the results are actionable. Once patients receive first-line therapy with endocrine therapy, be it aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant plus a inhibitor at the time of disease progression, if a patient has PI3KCA mutation, the next line should be fulvestrant plus a PI3K inhibitor alpelisib. Molecular testing is something that should routinely be done because it can have direct therapeutic implications for a patient with metastatic hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

PI3K Inhibitors for HR+ MBC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: The PI3 gene is a critical gene that is centrally located in multiple metabolic processes. Mutations of this gene, the PIK3CA] occur in about 40% of patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Some of the mutations occur in the activating sequences, some of them do not, but this is a frequent mutation—a frequent event, in a fairly large gene sequence. The presence of mutations in PIK3CA is associated with endocrine resistance and because of that, there has been much effort in developing strategies to prevent or perhaps reverse endocrine resistance in this setting. The presence of PIK3CA mutations is associated with a more limited progression-free and overall survival in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer but the benefits from CDK4/6 inhibitors are still present in both the mutated and the wild-type groups. There have been efforts to develop inhibitors of PIK3CA and alpelisib is an inhibitor of the alpha isoform of this gene, and has been shown in the SOLAR-1 clinical trial [NCT02437318] to have a significant effect in prolonging progression-free survival, as well as showed a numerical superiority in overall survival. We now have an agent that inhibits mutated PIK3CA tumors and is a treatment of choice for those patients who have progressed on frontline endocrine therapy and who are carriers of this mutation.
CANCER
onclive.com

Novel Combination Approaches for HER2+ MBC

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Moving on to the new drugs, there are fantastic and exciting developments we can discuss. One aspect we can discuss are new studies and combined therapies, tucatinib. There are several ongoing studies. Dr Criscitiello can you comment on that?. Carmen Criscitiello, MD, PhD: Yes, there are…several...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Dr. Qin on Treatment Considerations for Immunotherapy in NSCLC

Angel Qin, MD, discusses treatment considerations for immunotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed non–small cell lung cancer. Angel Qin, MD, clinical assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, medical oncologist, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses treatment considerations for immunotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed non–small cell lung cancer. To make...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Combinations as Frontline Therapy for mRCC

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD: Welcome to this Targeted Oncology™ Investigator Perspectives program. I’m Dr Chung-Han Lee from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center [in New York, New York]. Here I have with me Kiran. Do you want to introduce yourself?. Kiran Kehoe, RN, BSN, CCRN: Thank you. My name is Kiran...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onclive.com

Treatment Sequencing Strategies in HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’ll hand it over to Neil. He’s going to walk us through some ideas. Neil M. Iyengar, MD: Thank you, VK. Our next topic is focusing on the first- and second-line systemic therapy options for our patients with HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-positive metastatic breast cancer. We can certainly look to the guidelines in terms of assessing what those options are, but with all of the data that have recently come out, the algorithm for how we treat patients and the individual patient factors in terms of individualizing our care for our patients is shifting. Let me pose a few questions to my colleagues to discuss these matters in concrete details. What factors do you consider when selecting first- and second-line options? VK, let me start with you. What are the factors that you’re considering in the first- and second-line?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Second-Line Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After this patient completes the taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab regimen that 90% of you chose, either doce [docetaxel], or pacli [paclitaxel], she was maintained on her trastuzumab and pertuzumab. And then after a year, while on maintenance HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab], she experiences some growth of the breast primary, which was still in place, and in liver lesions. I’m going to ask our audience to vote on their second-line treatment choice. The first option is trastuzumab deruxtecan. The second choice is tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab. The third choice is neratinib and capecitabine. We didn’t talk about the NALA trial, and maybe we’ll revisit that. Or trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1] as the fourth choice. Again, this patient has been on just dual antibodies for a year after a nice remission, and now she’s progressing in the breast primary and in the liver. And we are being asked where to go from here. I remember before we even had ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates], the question would be to resume the chemotherapy that you started with, once upon a time, or add a different chemotherapeutic agent onto your maintenance antibody therapy. Here, I’m going to consider this to be mature results. Let me see if the numbers are changing. More than half of responders would choose trastuzumab deruxtecan. About 10% chose the HER2CLIMB regimen of tucatinib, cape [capecitabine], and trastuzumab. It’s our fault for not calling out the NALA trial, and we can discuss that in our comments here, but nobody chose neratinib and cape [capecitabine]. And about a third chose trastuzumab emtansine. Aditya, do you want to offer some thoughts on these responses?
HEALTH
onclive.com

Ripretinib Demonstrates Impressive Efficacy, Durability in Heavily Pretreated KIT-Mutated Melanoma

Filip Janku, MD, PhD, discusses the phase 1 study with ripretinib in patients with KIT-mutated or KIT-amplified melanoma. The efficacy seen with ripretinib (Qinlock) in patients with KIT-mutated melanoma was higher than has been previously reported, according to Filip Janku, MD, PhD. Furthermore, the switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) has elicited durable responses, even in patients who were heavily pretreated, making the drug a powerful tool for this patient population.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Anders on Navigating the Treatment Landscape of Metastatic TNBC

Carey K. Anders, MD, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Carey K. Anders, MD, medical oncologist, medical director, Brain and Spine Metastases Program, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Several factors should be considered when selecting...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Boland on Determining When to Utilize Up-front Perioperative Chemotherapy in CRC

Patrick Boland, MD, discusses determining when to utilize up-front perioperative chemotherapy for patients with colorectal cancer with liver metastases. Patrick Boland, MD, medical oncologist, member, Gastrointestinal Oncology team, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health, discusses determining when to utilize up-front perioperative chemotherapy for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) with liver metastases.
CANCER
onclive.com

Larkin Unpacks the Effect of Anti–PD-L1 Therapy on TIL Activity in Melanoma

The role of adoptive cell therapy with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for patients with melanoma has undergone scrutiny as efforts to unpack the correlation between the duration of prior immunotherapy and efficacy outcomes. The role of adoptive cell therapy with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) for patients with melanoma has undergone scrutiny as efforts...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Erickson on the Varying Safety Profiles of Select PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Britt Erickson, MD, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Britt Erickson, MD, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health (OBGYN), University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Greenlights Companion Diagnostic for BRAF Inhibitors in Melanoma

The FDA has approved FoundationOne CDx for use as a companion diagnostic for 2 groups of current a future regulatory-approved treatments in melanoma, including single-agent BRAF inhibitors targeting BRAF V600E mutations and BRAF/MEK combination regimens targeting BRAF V600E or V600K mutations. The FDA has approved FoundationOne CDx for use as...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Lipson on the Role of ctDNA Testing in Melanoma

Evan J. Lipson, MD, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA ​testing in melanoma. Evan J. Lipson, MD, associate professor of oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) ​testing in melanoma. Currently, ctDNA is being utilized in multiple...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Lonial on the Management of Belantamab Mafodotin–Related Keratopathy in Multiple Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, chief medical officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, professor and chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Anne and Bernard Gray Family Chair, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep)–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
CANCER
onclive.com

Datopotamab Deruxtecan Produces Encouraging Clinical Activity in Advanced TNBC

Datopotamab deruxtecan showed highly encouraging and durable efficacy through overall response rates in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Datopotamab deruxtecan, a TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), showed highly encouraging and durable efficacy through overall response rates (ORRs) in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to cohort data from the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385) that were presented during the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Arnaoutakis on the ADAURA Trial Examining Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancer

Konstantinos Arnaoutakis, MD, discusses the phase 3 ADAURA trial examining osimertinib in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer. Konstantinos Arnaoutakis, MD, hematologist, oncologist, associate professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, discusses the phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) examining osimertinib (Tagrisso) in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Sustains Benefit Across TNBC Subgroups

Neoadjuvant pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy followed by adjuvant pembrolizumab resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival in patients with early-stage triple negative breast cancer. Neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy followed by adjuvant pembrolizumab resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival (EFS)...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Raghav on Treatment Considerations in Metastatic CRC

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses treatment considerations in metastatic colorectal cancer. Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, associate professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses treatment considerations in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). mCRC is managed with a wide variety of...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

PFS Doubles With Fulvestrant/Palbociclib Following AI/Palbociclib in HR-Positive, HER2-Negative mBC

Findings from the phase 3 PADA-1 trial reveal promising progression-free survival results when treatment with fulvestrant/palbociclib follows treatment with an aromatase inhibitor plus palbociclib in a metastatic breast cancer subgroup. Patients with hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with rising ESR1 mutations who switched to fulvestrant (Faslodex) plus palbociclib (Ibrance)...
CANCER

