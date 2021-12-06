ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updates in the Management of HER2+ MBC With Brain Metastases

Cover picture for the articleVolkmar Müller, MD, PhD: Returning to brain mets [metastases], we saw retrospective data of patients who did not have brain metastases at initial diagnosis and entry into the trial. It appears that the more active combination of tucatinib, trastuzumab, and capecitabine can prevent the occurrence of brain metastases. That’s something we...

onclive.com

Treatment Sequencing Strategies in HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’ll hand it over to Neil. He’s going to walk us through some ideas. Neil M. Iyengar, MD: Thank you, VK. Our next topic is focusing on the first- and second-line systemic therapy options for our patients with HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-positive metastatic breast cancer. We can certainly look to the guidelines in terms of assessing what those options are, but with all of the data that have recently come out, the algorithm for how we treat patients and the individual patient factors in terms of individualizing our care for our patients is shifting. Let me pose a few questions to my colleagues to discuss these matters in concrete details. What factors do you consider when selecting first- and second-line options? VK, let me start with you. What are the factors that you’re considering in the first- and second-line?
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: Second-Line Therapy for HER2+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After this patient completes the taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab regimen that 90% of you chose, either doce [docetaxel], or pacli [paclitaxel], she was maintained on her trastuzumab and pertuzumab. And then after a year, while on maintenance HP [trastuzumab, pertuzumab], she experiences some growth of the breast primary, which was still in place, and in liver lesions. I’m going to ask our audience to vote on their second-line treatment choice. The first option is trastuzumab deruxtecan. The second choice is tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab. The third choice is neratinib and capecitabine. We didn’t talk about the NALA trial, and maybe we’ll revisit that. Or trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1] as the fourth choice. Again, this patient has been on just dual antibodies for a year after a nice remission, and now she’s progressing in the breast primary and in the liver. And we are being asked where to go from here. I remember before we even had ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates], the question would be to resume the chemotherapy that you started with, once upon a time, or add a different chemotherapeutic agent onto your maintenance antibody therapy. Here, I’m going to consider this to be mature results. Let me see if the numbers are changing. More than half of responders would choose trastuzumab deruxtecan. About 10% chose the HER2CLIMB regimen of tucatinib, cape [capecitabine], and trastuzumab. It’s our fault for not calling out the NALA trial, and we can discuss that in our comments here, but nobody chose neratinib and cape [capecitabine]. And about a third chose trastuzumab emtansine. Aditya, do you want to offer some thoughts on these responses?
onclive.com

PI3K Inhibitors for HR+ MBC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: The PI3 gene is a critical gene that is centrally located in multiple metabolic processes. Mutations of this gene, the PIK3CA] occur in about 40% of patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Some of the mutations occur in the activating sequences, some of them do not, but this is a frequent mutation—a frequent event, in a fairly large gene sequence. The presence of mutations in PIK3CA is associated with endocrine resistance and because of that, there has been much effort in developing strategies to prevent or perhaps reverse endocrine resistance in this setting. The presence of PIK3CA mutations is associated with a more limited progression-free and overall survival in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer but the benefits from CDK4/6 inhibitors are still present in both the mutated and the wild-type groups. There have been efforts to develop inhibitors of PIK3CA and alpelisib is an inhibitor of the alpha isoform of this gene, and has been shown in the SOLAR-1 clinical trial [NCT02437318] to have a significant effect in prolonging progression-free survival, as well as showed a numerical superiority in overall survival. We now have an agent that inhibits mutated PIK3CA tumors and is a treatment of choice for those patients who have progressed on frontline endocrine therapy and who are carriers of this mutation.
onclive.com

HR+ MBC: Genomic Testing and Treatment Guidance

Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH: We are in the era of precision oncology. The question of molecular testing often comes up for a patient with metastatic breast cancer. In the past, this was controversial. A few years ago at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, there was a debate session and the topic was should everyone with metastatic breast cancer have tumor genotyping? This is somewhat settled now in part because we have FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval of a drug, a PI3K inhibitor, alpelisib, for patients with PI3KCA-mutant hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Molecular testing should routinely be offered to a patient with hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer because the results are actionable. Once patients receive first-line therapy with endocrine therapy, be it aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant plus a inhibitor at the time of disease progression, if a patient has PI3KCA mutation, the next line should be fulvestrant plus a PI3K inhibitor alpelisib. Molecular testing is something that should routinely be done because it can have direct therapeutic implications for a patient with metastatic hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.
onclive.com

Notable Treatment Advances in HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’m going to keep this moving. ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021] was exciting. There were a lot of neat papers and manuscripts. You know it’s important when The New York Times also picks it up. The public press has also spoken. I’m going to highlight some of these, but I’ll also query with you guys of others you thought were important.
onclive.com

Dr. Anders on Navigating the Treatment Landscape of Metastatic TNBC

Carey K. Anders, MD, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Carey K. Anders, MD, medical oncologist, medical director, Brain and Spine Metastases Program, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Several factors should be considered when selecting...
targetedonc.com

PFS Doubles With Fulvestrant/Palbociclib Following AI/Palbociclib in HR-Positive, HER2-Negative mBC

Findings from the phase 3 PADA-1 trial reveal promising progression-free survival results when treatment with fulvestrant/palbociclib follows treatment with an aromatase inhibitor plus palbociclib in a metastatic breast cancer subgroup. Patients with hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with rising ESR1 mutations who switched to fulvestrant (Faslodex) plus palbociclib (Ibrance)...
onclive.com

Dr. Lonial on the Management of Belantamab Mafodotin–Related Keratopathy in Multiple Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, chief medical officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, professor and chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Anne and Bernard Gray Family Chair, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep)–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
onclive.com

Dr. Anders on Leveraging ADCs in Metastatic TNBC

Carey K. Anders, MD, discusses leveraging antibody-drug conjugates in the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Carey K. Anders, MD, medical oncologist, medical director, Brain and Spine Metastases Program, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses leveraging antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).
onclive.com

ADCs Under Investigation for HER2+ MBC

Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD: With all of these options we have even more coming things, new ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates] apart from trastuzumab deruxtecan. There are 2 things that might be mentioned in this perspective. Dr Traina, can you comment on that?. Tiffany A. Traina, MD: There are additional ADCs in...
onclive.com

Dr. Heyman on ROR1-Targeted Approaches in Relapsed/Refractory MCL

Benjamin Heyman, MD, discusses agents targeting ROR1 in patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Benjamin Heyman, MD, hematologist, University of California, San Diego, discusses agents targeting ROR1 in patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). One ROR1-targeting drug of interest for this patient population is the antibody-drug conjugate zilovertamab vedotin...
onclive.com

Implications of HER2CLIMB Updates on Treating HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: Mylin, since you’ve got the floor, maybe you can update us on some of the new knowledge relating to the HER2CLIMB study and tucatinib [Tukysa] in particular. Mylin A. Torres, MD: Sure. The HER2CLIMB study was first published in 2020. It was a groundbreaking study looking...
onclive.com

Dr. McKinney on Emerging Therapeutic Strategies in MCL

Matthew S. McKinney, MD, cellular therapy specialist, hematologic oncologist, hematologist (malignant), Duke Health, discusses emerging therapeutic strategies in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Matthew S. McKinney, MD, cellular therapy specialist, hematologic oncologist, hematologist (malignant), Duke Health, discusses emerging therapeutic strategies in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Similar to other B-cell lymphomas, novel...
onclive.com

Multidisciplinary Approach is Key to Managing Belantamab Mafodotin–Associated Keratopathy in Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses strategies for managing belantamab mafodotin–associated keratopathy in patients with multiple myeloma. Keratopathy, on ocular toxicity associated with treatment with belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep), is an adverse effect (AE) of interest for both oncologists and patients with multiple myeloma, and management is often dependent on a strong multidisciplinary approach involving ophthalmologists, according to Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP.
onclive.com

Subcutaneous Daratumumab Plus SOC Maintains Efficacy in Newly Diagnosed AL Amyloidosis

The addition of subcutaneous daratumumab to standard-of-care bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (D-VCd) continued to elicit stronger hematologic and organ responses vs VCd alone in patients with newly diagnosed light chain amyloidosis. The addition of subcutaneous daratumumab (Darzalex) to standard-of-care bortezomib (Velcade), cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (D-VCd) continued to elicit stronger hematologic...
onclive.com

Ixazomib/Daratumumab Showcases Favorable Safety in Elderly Frail Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

The combination of daratumumab plus ixazomib, without dexamethasone, was found to have a favorable safety profile in very elderly frail patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and high cytogenetic risk. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex) plus ixazomib (Ninlaro), without dexamethasone, was found to have a favorable safety profile in...
targetedonc.com

Safety of T-DM1/Temozolomide for The Prevention of HER2-Breast Cancer Associated Brain Mets

Alexandra S. Zimmer, MD, discusses the safety of the combination of the T-DM1 ado-trastuzumab emtansine and temozolomide, for the prevention of further brain metastases in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases. Alexandra S. Zimmer, MD, assistant research physician with the Women's Malignancies Branch at the National Cancer Institute,...
onclive.com

Paraclisib Elicits Lasting Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Parsaclisib demonstrated early and long-lasting responses in patients with BTK-naïve, relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma, according to findings from the phase 2 CITADEL-204 trial. Parsaclisib demonstrated early and long-lasting responses in patients with BTK-naïve, relapsed/refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), according to findings from the phase 2 CITADEL-204 trial (NCT03144674)...
onclive.com

Active Disease, ICU Deferral Linked With COVID-19–Related Mortality in AML, ALL, and MDS

Mortality rates in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were higher compared with non-cancer populations who were infected with the virus. Mortality rates in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) who were...
cancernetwork.com

Audience Questions on Selecting Optimal Therapy for mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: This discussion did answer a few of the audience questions that came in that were about specific patients with brain mets [metastases]. They had SRS [stereotactic radiosurgery]. Hopefully we addressed some of those questions because there were a lot on that theme. One of the questions...
