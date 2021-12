Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As Inflation Concerns Overtake Omicron. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, as investors extended gains amid fading concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant while closely tracking pending jobs and inflation data in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering heading into the final weeks of the year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO