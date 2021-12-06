ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Treasury Department may soon oversee more all-cash real estate transactions

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Feds Plan Crackdown On Money Laundering In All-Cash Real Estate Deals

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is proposing a new strategy to address the threat of money laundering in all-cash transaction within the U.S. real estate. What Happened: FinCEN does not mandate the Bank Secrecy Act’s general recordkeeping and reporting requirements in all-cash real...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Nuveen Real Estate to acquire 24Storage in $230m public-to-private transaction

Nuveen Real Estate has acquired 24Storage, the second largest self-storage operator in Sweden, as it expands its European self-storage platform. Nuveen has acquired 92.4 percent of 24Storage via unconditional share purchase agreements and the subsequent launch on Nov. 29, 2021, of a mandatory public tender offer to acquire the remaining shares (and votes) to ultimately take 100 percent control of 24Storage. The acquisition has an enterprise value of approximately SEK 2.1 billion (€205 million/$230 million).
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

Biden eyes tighter rules for shell-company real estate purchases

The U.S. Treasury Department will begin developing regulations that could expand reporting requirements for all-cash real estate purchases as part of the Biden administration's efforts to cut down on global corruption, according to two senior administration officials. The new rule could force title insurance companies to turn over information about...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tony Blair
Bisnow

Biden Rolls Out New Anti-Corruption Strategy With Focus On Anonymous Real Estate Transactions

The federal government's plan to unmask the owners of shell companies owning real estate in the U.S. has hit a key milestone. President Joe Biden's administration released the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption, a 38-page document that Biden called the first of its kind, on Monday. One of the five pillars of that strategy is to curb illicit finance. To that end, the Treasury Department immediately released an advance notice of proposed rulemaking, or ANPRM, for its implementation of a bill passed last year forcing LLCs making real estate purchases to disclose their ownership structures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theislandnow.com

All Things Real Estate: Technology has helped brokers during the pandemic

Being in the business full-time since 1993 and realizing how far the industry has advanced technologically in that period of time is quite remarkable and sometimes overwhelming for many. Back then, we would receive weekly printed books delivered to us on Thursdays and Fridays as to what new listings came onto the market as well as any changes that took place on existing properties. There was intensive labor involved to make changes that were required, with documented paperwork from sellers and the never ending faxing, to complete what today takes a few minutes to do. What a waste of time, but that’s all that we had. Our current updates are quicker, accurate, and more efficient in real time. Back then the public was not privy to our “proprietary” information.
GREAT NECK, NY
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Google real estate exec says more workers coming in to office

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google has seen an increasing number of employees coming in to its offices each week, particularly younger workers, the company’s real estate chief said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday. On Thursday, Google indefinitely pushed back the mandated return date...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#New York City#The Treasury Department
Real Simple

2 Factors That May Impact the Real Estate Market in 2022

It's no secret that 2021 has been a hot year for the real estate market. Houses are selling at record prices, bidding wars are frequently taking place for the limited inventory available, and it's not unusual for buyers to pay for home purchases entirely in cash. Though the market appears...
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Cryptocurrency Adoption Use Has Been Rising In Real Estate Transactions Industry

The real estate industry is rapidly changing dramatically as new technologies and services influence the way society completes real estate transactions. One of the emerging technologies of the last decade is cryptocurrency. The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum has enabled some individuals to sell or buy a house with cryptocurrency as the sole medium of exchange. Buying a home with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is becoming more common. In fact, some believe that cryptocurrency will revolutionalize the future of real estate transactions. A recent article from UpNest on real estate discussed this new rise of cryptocurrency into real estate, saying: “Cryptocurrency has been increasingly making its way into real estate transactions in various ways. One of the most visible ways that bitcoin has been showing up in real estate is through home listings. Several sellers and agents have been using this tactic to create more buzz and attention for their properties. Some sellers have insisted on all bitcoin. Others have asked for payments split between US dollars and bitcoins. This may work well for high end house listings where the most likely buyers may have and want to use their bitcoins for real estate. This appears to be an increasing trend as many have enjoyed big wins in cryptocurrency and are looking for a way to balance that and preserve their gains by converting them into tangible real estate assets.” Active Companies in the markets today include Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).
MARKETS
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
magnoliastatelive.com

These 10 regions have the best real estate prospects for investors

These 10 regions have the best real estate prospects for investors. The national housing market has been hotter than ever over the last couple of years, with markets across the country facing housing shortages and price increases that have made it tough for average buyers to compete. A perfect storm of low mortgage interest rates, a nationwide shift to a remote work culture, and other pandemic-related factors, have only added fuel to the fire in most markets. In other words, it’s tough to find the hidden real estate gems for buyers.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
theislandnow.com

All Things Real Estate: Outlook for housing market uncertain

Are you still renting? If so ask yourself why. Is it because you want to be as flexible as possible and not beholden to a mortgage? Is it because you want to be able to move in a short period of time without having to sell anything? Have you invested the difference between your current rent and a mortgage and all the expenses inherent in ownership into another asset to increase your wealth or is it in cash (which is truly “trash” as per Ray Dalio founder/CEO hedge fund of Bridgewater Associates, decreasing your wealth daily)?
GREAT NECK, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

In rule change, US debt collectors can now SMS debtors

Following a ruling by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), U.S. debt collectors can now contact millions of indebted Americans on social media and by text messaging. Critics said the messages could be lost online or sent to the wrong recipients, as well as cause invasions of privacy and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AFP

US plans to crack down on shell companies

The US Treasury is moving to combat corruption, money laundering and tax evasion by shell companies by requiring firms disclose their ownership, according to proposed rules announced Tuesday. The proposal would create a database to record "beneficial owners" of all companies and many trusts, meaning anyone who owns 25 percent of a firm or can make decisions for the company, Treasury said.
U.S. POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Department of Labor, SDSU working to help future Real Estate Appraisers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The need for real estate appraisers in South Dakota when Governor Noem’s daughter voiced concerns about the approval process. The meeting that followed including the Governor and her daughter, along with several staff members, is still being reviewed. Our I-Team has learned that the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
157K+
Followers
40K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy