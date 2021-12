Germany is all set to get a gender-equal cabinet for the first time in history, even as its first female chancellor Angela Merkel bows out of office.On Monday, Ms Merkel’s successor Olaf Scholz announced that the country’s new cabinet will have 16 members — eight men and eight women. “Women and men account for half the population each, so women should also get half the power,” Mr Scholz said, according to the AFP news agency.Mr Scholz, a 63-year-old Social Democrat who describes himself as a feminist, had promised to appoint as many women as possible while running for the...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO