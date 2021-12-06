Lucia Smart by Pirinen & Salo

Nube House is a lovely single-family house located in Oaxaca City, Mexico, designed by NV/Design.Architecture. Located on a ridgeline of the Sierra Norte foothills above Oaxaca de Juarez, the site slopes down to the valley stretching eastward. From the upper floors of the house, the pre-Columbian sites of Monte Alban and Atzompa are visible atop neighboring hills. The house is organized on its 1,000 square meter site into three separate casitas of one, two, and three stories. The volumes step down the 10-meter slope of the site and form a loose open courtyard space facing the valley below. An open concrete stair stands between the two and three-story casitas and is capped with a screened glass canopy. The separate volumes relate in scale to the traditional small-scale regional houses and allow for independent movement during the frequent seismic activity. At the northern side of the site, adjacent to the only neighbor, is the three-story bedroom casita. The central, two-story casita contains a kitchen and dining on the ground floor and a studio and library above. The third, single-story casita sits at the southeastern corner of the site and contains a double-height living space. The central courtyard steps down into a garden that circles the house. A black tiled pool defines the edge of the middle terrace.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO