Nehammer sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in 2 months

WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Karl Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria’s third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country’s dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics. Nehammer, 49, has been Austria’s interior...

www.wowktv.com

AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
101 WIXX

Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s third conservative chancellor in two months, Karl Nehammer, takes office on Monday seeking to bring the coalition government out of months of scandal-tainted turmoil and guide the country out of its current coronavirus lockdown. Nehammer, 49, is due to be sworn in by President Alexander Van...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Factbox-Austria’s next chancellor: ex-soldier, hardliner, survivor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Following are some key facts about Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who was picked by top officials of the ruling conservative party on Friday to be their leader and the country’s next chancellor. * Nehammer, who will succeed Sebastian Kurz and his ally the current chancellor, Alexander...
IMMIGRATION
Karl Nehammer
Alexander Van Der Bellen
Sebastian Kurz
Alexander Schallenberg
UPI News

Interior minister set to become Austria's sixth chancellor in 5 years

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Austria is getting a new leader, again. Interior minister Karl Nehammer said he's been nominated to take over as leader of the conservative People's Party, putting him in line to become the country's next chancellor. The move to nominate Nehammer came after Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg abruptly...
EUROPE
crossroadstoday.com

Austria’s new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Thursday he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who stumbled over corruption allegations. Schallenberg, a former foreign minister, said he would leave office as soon as the conservative Austrian People’s Party names a new leader....
EUROPE
CNBC

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected German leader as Merkel era ends

Angela Merkel, first elected as chancellor back in 2005, received a standing ovation at the German Parliament on Wednesday. Domestically, Merkel's tenure will be remembered for a rise in living standards. Internationally, Merkel will always be known for her open door policy at the start of the migration crisis in...
ELECTIONS
#Politics#Ap#Austrian People S Party#Greens#The People S Party#European
NPR

What you need to know about Germany's new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as the country's leader. Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September's federal election, leads a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Europe
Berlin, DE
WOWK

Biden, Ukraine leader discuss ways to resolve Russia crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden reached out to Ukraine’s leader Thursday as the United States moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between that country and Russia, part of a broader effort to dissuade Russia from a destabilizing invasion of its western neighbor. But any...
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
WOWK

Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top military officer on Thursday sternly warned neighboring Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force, saying that Moscow will “suppress” any such attempt. The statement by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, comes amid...
MILITARY
WOWK

Austrians who flout vaccine mandate face fines up to $4,000

BERLIN (AP) — Austria plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000) on people who flout a coronavirus vaccine mandate it aims to introduce in February for all residents age 14 and over, the health minister said Thursday. The government announced last month that it would...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted "ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated", including with third booster doses. With intensive care beds filling up and new variant Omicron adding to fears, Scholz's coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna amid tensions

Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal are resuming in Vienna on Thursday after a few days' pause, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized.A meeting of all the deal's remaining signatories — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — was due to start at midday, chaired by European Union diplomat Enrique Mora.The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin...
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza s militant Hamas rulers.Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel's new government. Egypt's intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since Hamas seized...
MIDDLE EAST

