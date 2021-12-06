ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nehammer sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in 2 months

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Karl Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months, capping a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz, the country's dominant political figure of recent years, to bow out of politics. Nehammer, 49, has been Austria's interior...

