Letters: U.S. deficit

Re “Biden sees common culprit for U.S. woes” (Nov. 28):. President Biden is blaming the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and thus causing all of the problems he is experiencing. Actually, the cause is really the result of his own policies. Biden has allowed hundreds of thousands of people to enter America illegally and has flown them to cities all over the country without testing to see if they have the virus. Uncounted numbers undoubtedly have brought the virus with them. As long as we have no border control, the virus and its various strains will be with us. The solution? Finish the wall and make those who want to come into America do it the correct way. Legal immigration is what has made our country the great one it is.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO