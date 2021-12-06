ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Reveals His Playlist and It's 'The Best!'

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special appearance for an upcoming...

www.ktvb.com

HuffingtonPost

Prince William Reveals The Song Charlotte, George And Louis Go 'Crazy' Over

Prince William got especially candid on what mornings are like in his household, during an episode for the Apple Fitness+ series “Time To Walk,” which was released on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge explained how he navigates the “massive” fights that generally take place in the mornings when his children...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince William's Feud With the BBC Is Escalating, Insiders Claim

The BBC is the national broadcaster of the U.K., and therefore often the first port of call for royals when they reach out to the media (the Queen's annual Christmas speech is broadcast on the BBC, for example). But the relationship between the company and the royal family may have been soured indefinitely, new reports claim.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It's "Unlikely" Prince William and Kate Will Stay With Harry and Meghan on U.S. Trip

Expect a ton of headlines all about the upcoming trip Prince William and Duchess Kate will make to the U.S. in 2022, their first visit to the States since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California last year. But one story you shouldn’t hold your breath for? News that the couples will bunk together at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito house, which royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti calls "unlikely."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news latest: Queen’s phone secured by ‘MI6’ security & Prince William reveals ‘stress’ of air ambulance job

SHE’S one of the most famous women on the planet, but the Queen is said to have top security in place on her phone as well as in person. Speaking on the Royally US podcast Christina Garibaldi, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti revealed: “Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Prince William
The Independent

Prince William to appear on Apple’s Time to Walk broadcast

The Duke of Cambridge has joined forces with Apple to take part in the company’s Time to Walk broadcast.The venture marks an unusual step for the royal, who rarely speaks outside of official engagements, and sees him discuss three songs that are meaningful to him, in line with the format of the show.Prince William also talks about how important it is to keep mentally fit, as well as physically, and shares a story about how he was unexpectedly taken out of his comfort zone.Time To Walk is part of Apple Fitness+, the subscription service built around the Apple Watch and...
CELEBRITIES
charlottenews.net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school. People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness's Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on...
WORLD
#Fitness#British Royal Family#Apple Fitness Series#Buzz60
The US Sun

Prince William reveals emotional crisis he suffered as an air ambulance pilot

PRINCE William has revealed the emotional crisis he suffered while serving as an air ambulance pilot — and said it left him feeling “like the whole world was dying”. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was close to tears as he confessed the trauma of the job’s pressures hit home a few weeks after he flew to help a boy at “death’s door”, and admitted: “It even makes me quite emotional now.”
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Prince William begins his week by listening to AC/DC's Thunderstruck

With such decorum and public composure, it's hard to imagine members of the British royal family listening to hype music. And if such an imagination can be conjured, they're surely listening to some spritely orchestral composition, right?. Wrong. Prince William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, listens to rock music –...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
insideedition.com

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine

Prince William shares the importance of music in the morning routine of his little ones with Apple for their series premiere of Time to Walk, dropping Dec. 6. The Prince discusses how both physical and mental health are important to him and his family. Wife and future Queen Kate Middleton also strives to prioritize health and normalcy.
MUSIC
romper.com

Prince William Reveals This Daily Routine Causes A "Massive Fight" Between His Kids

While Prince William stands to one day inherit the British throne, his mornings sound just as chaotic as any other dad’s. Along with getting each of his three children ready for the day, the Duke of Cambridge recently revealed he spends almost every morning mediating nearly the same squabble between two of his three children. In a recent episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, Prince William said most days in the Cambridge household see Prince George and Princess Charlotte fighting over what music the family listens to while going about their morning routine.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Prince William on morning dance parties and the one song his kids agree on

Prince William’s children start their day with a dance party — and some sibling rivalry. “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for music.”
THEATER & DANCE

