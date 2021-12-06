ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David and Art - Musical Theater’s Greatest Lyricist

One of the true architects of the Broadway musical leaves us with a rich legacy of deep, personal, and moving songs. "We have lost a giant." That was pretty much the consensus a couple of Friday evenings ago as word began to circulate that famed composer Stephen Sondheim had died. Almost...

seattlepi.com

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss.
MOVIES
Sand Hills Express

Musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

▶ Watch Video: Then and now Sondheim never liked “I Feel Pretty”. Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, a legend in American musical theater, has died, his representative confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. The multiple-time Tony Award winner is best known for works such as “Sweeney Todd,” “A Funny...
CELEBRITIES
Bangor Daily News

American musical composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the man behind some of America’s most well-known musicals, has died at the age of 91. Sondheim died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut on Friday, the New York Times reported. Sondheim was the composer and lyricist of a number of the nation’s most popular musicals, including “West...
ROXBURY, CT
umd.edu

How Sondheim Wrote the Book on Modern Musical Theater

From the butchering barber of “Sweeney Todd” to the adulterous Baker’s Wife of “Into the Woods,” Stephen Sondheim conjured up ambiguous, complicated characters for his decidedly adult musicals. Sondheim, widely considered the greatest Broadway composer and lyricist of the 20th century, died on Friday, leaving a legacy of characters who grappled with commitment, the creative process, regret, obsession and, perhaps above all, the human need to connect.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Collegian

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is a love letter to musical theater

Even if you have never heard of Jonathan Larson, you have likely heard his work. As the writer and creator of the award-winning musical “Rent,” Larson changed the musical theater landscape forever. Sadly, he never saw the success of his revolutionary work. Larson died from an aneurysm the day of “Rent’s” first performance. But before there was “Rent” there was “Tick, Tick… Boom!” — a semi-autobiographical musical about Larson’s life and struggle in the theater industry. The film adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” serves as an homage to musical theater and Larson himself. Adapted into a movie and released on Netflix this past November, it features Andrew Garfield in the starring role as Jonathan Larson. The film was also Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut. Miranda, writer of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights,” has cited his deep love for Larson’s story as major inspiration for the film’s direction. The end result is an incredible film adaptation that both casual fans and die-hard theater lovers will love.
MOVIES
Leonard Bernstein
Picasso
Melissa Errico
Stephen Sondheim
Lin Manuel Miranda
CBS New York

Previews Begin For ‘MJ The Musical’ On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” begins preview performances Monday night. It’s about Michael Jackson, and stars Broadway newcomer Myles Frost. “MJ The Musical” was written by two-time Pulitzer prize-winner Lynn Nottage. The production provided a behind-the-scenes look at creative team members in rehearsal. Monday night is the world premiere for the musical, which is co-produced by Michael Jackson’s estate. The official opening night is Feb. 1.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox4now.com

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Casts First Black Glinda In Historic Announcement

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Broadway’s “Wicked” will have a new full-time Glinda floating in on her famous bubble...
MOVIES
InsideHook

If Stephen Sondheim Taught Us Anything, It’s That Mentors Matter

There’s a newly resonant Easter egg near the end of the movie Tick, Tick . . . Boom! The semi-autobiographical musical, adapted from a show by Rent composer Jonathan Larson and released on Netflix in November, follows Larson as the up-and-coming composer and lyricist attempts to bring a production to Broadway. In the movie, as was the case in real life, his idol is Stephen Sondheim, who is convincingly played by Bradley Whitford.
MOVIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Steven Spielberg says West Side Story has 'permeated his life'

Steven Spielberg says ‘West Side Story’ has “permeated” his life since he was a child. The legendary filmmaker - who has worked on his own big screen adaptation of the 1957 Jerome Robbins musical starring Rachel Zeigler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original 1961 movie - has loved the production since childhood.
MOVIES
#Musical Theater#Art#Music Career#Lyricist#Williams College#Academy Award
cityweekly.net

A Story of More Woe

The first image in director Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of West Side Story is rubble—construction debris as part of the "slum clearance" on the West Side of Manhattan in the late 1950s to make way for what would become Lincoln Center. Since the Romeo & Juliet-inspired plot of the 1957 stage musical famously involves an ill-fated romance—between white youth Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Puerto Rican María (Rachel Zegler)—set against a turf war between white and Puerto Rican street gangs led, respectively by Tony's best friend Riff (Mike Faist) and María's brother Bernardo (David Alvarez), it's an effective way to highlight what it is they're actually fighting over. And what they're fighting over is a neighborhood that effectively no longer exists.
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Weekend Performances Canceled Due To Covid

The Broadway production of Wicked canceled three performances over the weekend due to positive Covid tests within the company. The announcement also noted scheduled absences contributed to the cancellations. The musical’s Saturday evening, Sunday matinee and Sunday evening performances were canceled. Wicked‘s next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. Last week, Broadway’s Chicago canceled several performances due to cases of Covid, producers said today. Last month, Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations, and in early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive. Also over the weekend, David Byrne’s American Utopia was dark again due to a non-Covid illness in the company. Performances are expected to resume Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today’s performances of Wicked are canceled. pic.twitter.com/8qRMvBq1Gc — Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) December 5, 2021 Hi there, the performance today has been cancelled due to a non-Covid-related illness in the cast. We apologize for the inconvenience. Performances will resume Wednesday. — David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) December 5, 2021
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

‘Tick Tick Boom’: Crafting the ‘Sunday’ Diner Scene as a Sondheim Tribute with Broadway Legends

The sublime “Sunday” diner scene with the Broadway legends in Netflix’s “Tick Tick Boom” has become even more tear-inducing and meta with the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, whose “Sunday in the Park with George” musical about French pointillist painter Georges Seurat started it all. First, through Jonathan Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) tribute song, “Sunday,” set in The Moondance Diner in SoHo, where he toils as a waiter and dreams of becoming the next Sondheim. Second, through “Tick Tick Boom” director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ambitious, even miraculous, staging of the scene in a replica of the ’90s diner on a New York...
MOVIES
NWI.com

Tantric to play Hobart Art Theater

The alternative rock band Tantric will perform at the Hobart Art Theater next week. The group will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the historic move theater-turned-events venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart. “Right after Covid restrictions were eased up, Tantric was one of the first bands...
HOBART, IN
Laredo Morning Times

‘Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook’ to Stream on BroadwayHD (EXCLUSIVE)

BroadwayHD, a streaming service based around live theater, will exclusively show. “Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook” starting this month. The show is from Broadway and film composer, Stephen Schwartz, and writer David Stern. Schwartz looms large over the musical theater scene, having composed the likes of “Wicked,” “Pippin,” and “Godspell.”
ENTERTAINMENT

