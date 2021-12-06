ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong to Severe Weather Expected Through Mid Morning

By Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Middle Tennessee December 6:. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible through late morning, mainly around...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Severe weather outbreak expected late Friday night

*** 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for late Friday night and early Saturday morning due to expected strong-severe thunderstorms in Middle Tennessee. Tonight, a few showers will develop late. Low in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. It'll turn slightly more humid as well...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOK-TV

Severe weather preparedness tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With a threat for possible severe weather this weekend, now is a good time to go over some severe weather safety tips. To start, it’s best to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts: Download the *free* WTOK Weather App if you don’t have it already; A NOAA weather radio is great to have; or make sure to watch WTOK during any severe weather event because alerts scroll at the bottom of the screen.
ENVIRONMENT
Journal-News

Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning

While the daytime Friday will be overcast and dry, showers and some storms are possible later in the afternoon. Temperatures warm to 63 with winds from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. It’s Friday night into Saturday morning that a cold front will bring the more likely...
ENVIRONMENT
14news.com

Tips on preparing for severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With severe weather expected in the Tri-State on Friday night and Saturday morning, Meteorologist Byron Douglas shares tips on how to prepare ahead of the storm. [PREVIOUS: Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday, early Saturday]. Just two weeks before Christmas, ‘tis the season for lawns full...
EVANSVILLE, IN
alabamawx.com

Strong/Severe Storms Saturday Morning; Dry Sunday

THIS AFTERNOON: We have more clouds than sun across much of Alabama, but showers are confined to Mobile and Baldwin counties at mid-afternoon, close to a front near the Gulf Coast. Temperatures over the northern half of the state are in the 58-64 degree range. The front will lift northward...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ksro.com

Up to Five Inches of Rain Expected with Incoming Atmospheric River

The North Bay is looking at a incoming atmospheric river this weekend. From Saturday night through Monday, forecasters are expecting two to three inches of rain for Sonoma County’s cities and two to five inches for the coastal regions. As for the possibility of flooding, Matt Mehle with the National Weather Service says that areas that normally get flooding during light rain, like Mark West Springs, should be on alert.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
WTVQ

Strong to severe storms expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After severe weather struck central Kentucky early Monday morning, another round of strong to severe storms is on the way late Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Kentucky in a Slight (Level 2) Risk for severe weather through early Saturday morning. SEVERE...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Severe Weather Potential Friday night and early Saturday morning

Happy Thursday, everyone. It has been a little while since I last made a weather post as it has been a quiet weather pattern for a while. It looks like that will change as a strong front is expected to move through the area late tomorrow night and early Saturday morning, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Here’s the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center as of 6:00 Thursday morning:
RUSSELL, KY
KHON2

Fair weather conditions are expected through Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds remain in the forecast through the weekend as high pressure builds far north of the Hawaii region. Mostly fair weather conditions are expected through Sunday with periods of passing showers over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight to early morning hours. A weakening cold front […]
HONOLULU, HI
myhits106.com

Winter Weather Through Friday

Through Friday afternoon, the entire Hits 106 listening area can expect some winter weather with 3 to 5 inches of snow for the Laramie area and 6 to 10 inches possible for Arlington, Garrett and most of Albany County. The impact to the Laramie area from this storm is expected...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
alabama.gov

Statewide Severe Weather Threat on Saturday

CLANTON –Thursday, 730 am December 9, 2021. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across much of the state from late this afternoon through tonight and occur mainly across the northern half of Alabama during the day on Friday and Friday night. Severe storms are not expected during this time period.
CLANTON, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

