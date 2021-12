EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The vibe amongst the Philadelphia Eagles was different Sunday. Not better, just different. This is what happens when Gardner Minshew graces the football field with his presence. No matter the situation, Minshew always has a joke in the huddle -- as Miles Sanders admitted after the Eagles' convincing 33-18 victory over the New York Jets. Despite appearing to be stopped short on fourth-and-inches in the second half (a call that was later overturned), Minshew couldn't help but make a comment on the play -- showcasing how well the Eagles' vibe was in spite of playing with a backup quarterback.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO