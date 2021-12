Windows 11 dropped in October (here's our full Windows 11 review), and with it came significant compatibility questions. Uncertainty regarding compatibility has been common among PC users since this summer when Microsoft unveiled its first major Windows OS upgrade in six years. Fortunately, Windows 11 should work with most PCs, according to a company blog post. That said, though Windows 11's release date already came and went, certain compatible devices won't necessarily get the upgrade yet -- Microsoft set a target for mid-2022 before every Windows 10 device can download and install Windows 11.

