While a 115-92 Bulls loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers used to be cause for concern, it’s nothing short of understandable considering the current circumstances. When six rotation players are either stuck on the couch or stuck on the bench, games like this are bound to happen. But the Bulls still had Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic! AHHH!!! Sure, these two All-Star-caliber players can keep the Bulls afloat on some nights, as they did against the Denver Nuggets, but asking them to do it surrounded by back-of-bench pieces will only come with varying success.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO