Team sports really do teach important life lessons. In the case of ex-Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly [“Brian’s gone: LSU antes up for Kelly”], his bolting ND for a $75 million contract at LSU teaches his young players that money and ego are all that matter in big-time college sports, and any reference to character, loyalty, teamwork, etc., is so much hypocritical blather. By jumping ship at this key moment, Kelly has turned a season of achievement and promise into a bitter pill of disappointment and betrayal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO