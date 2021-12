A flower shop in San Francisco has become so desperate to hire workers that it posted a sign offering to hire "anyone that shows up".Andrei Abramov, the owner of French Tulip Flowers in the city’s upscale Noe Valley neighbourhood, told ABC 7 News that he and his girlfriend are the shop’s only staff right now and are working all hours to keep it open."Right now we’ll take anyone who are willing to learn and stay with us," he said. "We had two employees and one of our employees retired, and one employee just opened his own shop."It is only the...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO