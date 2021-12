Gold prices turned higher on Friday even though the U.S. government reported that the rate of consumer inflation hit the the highest level in nearly 40 years. Prices for the precious metal had been stuck in range bound trading, “supported by inflation and omicron concerns as well as persistently, historically-low real rates,” but prices were capped by a strong U.S. dollar and concerns the Federal Reserve may more aggressively tighten monetary policy, said Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, which offers the GraniteShares Gold Trust.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO