At most family shindigs, you can expect a nice meal with a kerfuffle as a side dish. At a Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Annual Meeting several years ago, a leader of a metal fabricating company came up to me and struck up a conversation. After some initial pleasantries, the person made the comment that he didn’t have a lot in common with his peers at the conference. As a large fabricator with more than 100,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and 100 employees, he really didn’t see his company wrestling with the same issues as shops that were a quarter of the size. While others at the conference sought guidance on finding the right ERP system or making the most of social media-based marketing, this company leader was more concerned with growing revenues. The conference was interrupting that effort.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO