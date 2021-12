Watch the Sandpipers of the Nevada smash the meet record in the 800 free relay, as well as other race videos from Day 1 of the Speedo Winter Juniors - West. The Speedo Winter Junior Championships West gest going tonight with timed finals of the men’s and women’s 200 medley and 800 free relays. The relays will be swum fastest to slowest, so USA Swimming has uploaded the first two heats from each gender to their YouTube channel.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO