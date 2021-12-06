New scooter rules up for vote in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you like to scoot your way around the City Beautiful, take note: some new rules could soon change the way you ride.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Orlando commissioners are expected to vote on several proposed changes Monday afternoon.
Here are a few:
- The top speed for scooters would decrease, to be capped at 10 mph.
- Scooters would be permitted on sidewalks in most cases.
- The City of Orlando’s fee per ride would increase by a nickel, to 30 cents.
City commissioners first heard the proposed changes on Nov. 8.
A second reading for the measure will take place today when the Orlando City Council meets at 2 p.m.
A vote is likely.
To learn more about Orlando’s scooter share program, click here.
Read: International travelers must show negative COVID-19 test 24-hours before coming to the U.S.
Comments / 0