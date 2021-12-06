ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New scooter rules up for vote in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you like to scoot your way around the City Beautiful, take note: some new rules could soon change the way you ride.

Orlando commissioners are expected to vote on several proposed changes Monday afternoon.

Here are a few:

  • The top speed for scooters would decrease, to be capped at 10 mph.
  • Scooters would be permitted on sidewalks in most cases.
  • The City of Orlando’s fee per ride would increase by a nickel, to 30 cents.

City commissioners first heard the proposed changes on Nov. 8.

A second reading for the measure will take place today when the Orlando City Council meets at 2 p.m.

A vote is likely.

To learn more about Orlando’s scooter share program, click here.

