New scooter rules up for vote in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you like to scoot your way around the City Beautiful, take note: some new rules could soon change the way you ride.

Orlando commissioners are expected to vote on several proposed changes Monday afternoon.

Here are a few:

The top speed for scooters would decrease, to be capped at 10 mph.

Scooters would be permitted on sidewalks in most cases.

The City of Orlando’s fee per ride would increase by a nickel, to 30 cents.

City commissioners first heard the proposed changes on Nov. 8.

A second reading for the measure will take place today when the Orlando City Council meets at 2 p.m.

A vote is likely.

