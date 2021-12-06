ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

E-scooters used to identify potholes to help boost safety

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzBh5_0dFCen0W00

E-scooters have been used to record potholes in a bid to boost safety for riders.

Micro-mobility firm Dott said it fitted sensors to some of its rental e-scooters in London to collect road surface data during 1,800 rides covering more than 2,000 miles.

The sensors, provided by technology firm See.Sense, detect road roughness and changes in the behaviour of riders such as extreme braking and swerving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2OaM_0dFCen0W00
E-scooters are particularly vulnerable to potholes (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Sudden movements by riders indicate they are on a road with an uneven surface.

E-scooters have smaller wheels than motor vehicles and bicycles, meaning they are more vulnerable to potholes.

Danger areas identified as part of the 10-week trial in London have been shared with authorities responsible for maintaining those roads.

Dott co-founder Maxim Romain said: “Quality infrastructure is key to helping users of micro-mobility feel safe whilst on the road.

“The results of this new trial, in partnership with See.Sense, reveal that Dott’s vehicles can do more than provide efficient, reliable and sustainable transport for its riders – they can also deliver valuable learnings to create smart cities which are safer and more pleasant for all residents.”

Department for Transport statistics show three e-scooter riders were killed and a further 729 were injured in crashes in Britain during the year ending June.

It is not known how many of the incidents were due to poor road surfaces.

Research figures from the RAC revealed that the proportion of breakdowns which were pothole-related between July and September was the highest for that three-month period since 2006.

The firm dealt with 1,810 call outs for broken suspension springs, distorted wheels and damaged shock absorbers, which represented 1.2% of all incidents.

See.Sense co-founder Irene McAleese commented: “Our technology has been created to provide safety-focused data on the adoption and maintenance of infrastructure.

“We’re excited to partner with Dott on this project to demonstrate a scalable solution that provides cities with powerful data driven insights that will help cities unlock the true potential of micro-mobility.”

Dott is considering rolling out the technology more widely across London and into other European cities.

Private e-scooters are banned from public roads and pavements in the UK, but Dott is one of several operators involved in legalised Government trials of rental e-scooters.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

E-scooters injure 131 pedestrians in a year

E-scooters injured 131 pedestrians in Britain over 12 months, according to new figures. Thirty-seven of the casualties suffered injuries described by the Department for Transport as “serious”. Other road users injured in e-scooter collisions in the year ending June include 36 cyclists and 32 vehicle occupants. Fourteen casualties were aged...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Police warn e-scooter retailers not to ‘exploit’ customers

Police have accused retailers of selling private e-scooters without making customers fully aware they cannot legally be used on public land. The Metropolitan Police said many riders are being fined and having their vehicles seized after not being given “sufficient explanation and guidance” when they made the purchase. It has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Bird flu: How to spot it and what to do

The current outbreak of bird flu in the UK has been described as the “largest-ever”. The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry the disease and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.
ANIMALS
AFP

Paris throttles e-scooter speed except on main streets

The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed on Thursday, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10 kilometres (six miles) per hour except on major streets and cycling paths. The current speed limit of 20 kilometres per hour would in future apply only in cycling lanes and wider streets linking Paris neighbourhoods as well as bus lanes that were already authorised for cyclists.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Scooters#Infrastructure#Dott Co#Department For Transport#Rac
BBC

'Slow' progress tackling illegal e-scooter use in Derbyshire

Police are said to be making "slow" progress on catching illegal e-scooter riders, a public meeting has heard. Residents at a South Derbyshire District Council meeting on Tuesday said they were concerned the vehicles were being ridden on the pavement. It comes after a teenage rider was left critically injured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

E-Scooter—The City of Miami Pilot Program That Crashed

In the history of the civilization, “wheels” have been put to powerful and functional use. Their importance in transportation, industry, farming, the Industrial Revolution and throughout the development of the modern world cannot be understated. In the history of the civilization, “wheels” have been put to powerful and functional use....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Reinstates Electric Scooter Program With New Safety Measures

Electric scooters are back in Miami, but not without some changes. The city of Miami had suspended electric scooters earlier in November, but commissioners voted 3-1 Monday to reinstate the old scooter program. "A week ago, the will of this body 4-to-1 was to eliminate the program altogether, now we're...
MIAMI, FL
Source of the Spring

E-Bikes, Scooters to be Permitted on MARC Trains

The Maryland Transit Administration yesterday announced that its bike policy has been expanded to allow personally owned e-scooters and e-bikes on MARC Trains, effective December 1. Beginning Wednesday, riders can bring personal foldable electronic scooters and electronic bikes weighing less than 50 pounds onto transit modes that already make accommodations...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Baltimore

MTA To Allow Personally Owned E-Bikes And E-Scooters On Public Transit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration will soon allow riders on public transportation to bring personally owned e-bikes and e-scooters on buses, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink and the MARC Train, the agency said Monday. The updated bike policy takes effect Dec. 1. Maryland Department of Transportation officials said the change creates a more seamless commute for people using multiple modes of transportation. “Whether you’re walking to a bus stop, driving to a transit hub, riding your bike to work or any of the various combinations of travel options, we have to continually eliminate barriers to travel,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Today’s...
TRAFFIC
RideApart

Helbiz Stirs Up The E-Scooter Game With The One-S And S1-X

As far as I could remember, electric stand-up scooters were little more than fun, little runabouts designed to get you from point A to B in the simplest way possible. Little did I know that the future (which is now) would bring about e-scooters that are so full of tech, they're better off categorized as IOT devices rather than mobility devices. This is exaclty what Helbiz has done with its new range of electric scooters unveiled at EICMA 2021.
BICYCLES
BBC

Oxford's e-scooter trial extended until end of March

Oxford's e-scooter trial has been extended until the end of next March to further monitor their impact. Oxfordshire County Council's trial of Voi e-scooters had been due to end on Tuesday. The authority said 118,000 trips had been made - replacing an estimated 40,000 car journeys - since they were...
CARS
RideApart

Here's What The Build Back Better Act Could Mean For Electric Bikes

If you’ve been considering getting yourself an electric motorcycle or three-wheeler, and you’re in the U.S., there’s a provision in the text of the Build Back Better Act that you should know about. The BBBA officially passed the House of Representatives on November 19, 2021. At the time of writing on November 30, the BBBA is currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate, but has not yet gone up for a vote there.
BICYCLES
vt.edu

Spin e-scooter riders: Share feedback in VTTI survey

Spin e-scooter riders on the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus are encouraged to share their feedback in a quick survey led by Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI), in collaboration with Ford and Spin. Responses will be part of an ongoing research project to examine how users ride e-scooters and will help...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Independent

Furious e-scooter owner kicked off train

A train passenger was kicked off a Scotrail train for travelling with an e-scooter – despite the company having no official policy banning the item.Paul Nixon, a 43-year-old general manager, was on the 7.55am service from North Berwick to East Lothian on 26 November when he claims the train driver forced him to leave the train.He added that he has travelled on the train with his e-scooter – which he folds up and puts under the seat so that it causes no obstruction – without issue for the last year.“I was evicted off the North Berwick to Edinburgh train by...
TRAFFIC
TrendHunter.com

Accessible E-Scooter Services

'Bird,' the micromobility rental service corporation, has partnered with 'Scootaround' to develop an accessible e-scooter service for individuals with disabilities. Beginning in New York, the service will allow individuals to rent e-scooters for a lengthy amount of time. The service will cost renters $5 per day for up to two weeks which is much cheaper than other bike rental services in major cities.
BICYCLES
gizmochina.com

NIU showcases its fastest e-scooter yet and a hybrid model that uses gas and electric

The 78th edition of the EICMA Motorcycle Show currently held in Milan, Italy is the premier gathering of motorcycle aficionados and manufacturers. Leading electric scooter manufacturer NIU has used the EICMA 2021 platform to make some big announcements. It unveiled several new e-scooters including its fastest e-scooter yet (the MQi GT EVO) and a hybrid model combining gas and electric power (the YQi concept scooter).
CARS
madriverunion.com

Arcata streets could see app-based e-scooters

ARCATA – Arcata’s Transportation Safety Committee heard a proposal at its Nov. 16 meeting from Bird eScooters, a Venice, Calif.-based mobility company which would like to populate Arcata’s streets with its electric scooters. The company wishes to partner with a local operator to establish “bird nests” of electric scooters in...
ARCATA, CA
48hills.org

Supes learn of the serious problems with e-scooters—and how the city regulates them

San Francisco completely failed to regulate Uber and Lyft when they burst on the scene, devastating the taxi industry and the lives of hundreds of mostly immigrant drivers. It was an example of how this city has been far behind the curve on regulating new technology that impacts residents. And we got a sense today of how the Municipal Transportation Agency is still slipping when it comes to dealing with some 5,500 battery-powered scooters that have permits to operate on city streets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy