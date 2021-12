Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media as he prepares for the Champions League match with AC Milan on Tuesday night. Squad rotation is a must because of Liverpool's current schedule. "We have to rotate," said Klopp. "The medical department would smash me if I play the same side again. We cannot change all the players but changing some will give us higher energy levels."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO