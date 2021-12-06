ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault Austral SUV Teased As Kadjar’s 2022 Replacement

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenault has published video teasers revealing the Austral name and a few more details on the upcoming C-SUV that will replace the Kadjar in 2022. The new name was registered by Renault back in 2005 and is derived from the Latin word “australis”. According to Sylvia Dos Santos, head of naming...

www.carscoops.com

