Secret Tricks for Looking Younger After 40, Science Says

By Michael Martin
 3 days ago
iStock

Thanks to science—and a huge anti-aging industry that was born from its findings—40 isn't what it used to be. Thanks to healthy habits, dermatological interventions, and a significant amount of luck, people can look younger for longer. But you don't have to shell out thousands for the most advanced creams and laser procedures to keep a youthful appearance in your fifth decade. Research has found there are some simple and effective ways to turn back the clock and reduce the visible signs of aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

Get More Sleep

Shutterstock

Not getting enough sleep doesn't just make you look a bit haggard the next day. When poor sleep becomes chronic, it can make you look older permanently. According to a study published in Clinical and Experimental Dermatology, women who reported having poor quality sleep experienced 30% better "skin-barrier recovery" than women who got poor sleep, and had "significantly lower intrinsic skin aging." Experts like the National Sleep Foundation recommend getting seven to nine hours of good quality sleep every night.

To prevent premature skin aging, exercise most days of the week. "Findings from a few studies suggest that moderate exercise can improve circulation and boost the immune system," says the American Academy of Dermatology. "This, in turn, may give the skin a more youthful appearance." Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity (or 75 minutes of vigorous activity) weekly, ideally spread throughout the week.

Shutterstock

The powerful antioxidant known as vitamin C is essential to the production of collagen, one of the proteins that keeps skin young-looking. According to a 2021 review of studies published in the journal Molecular Biology Reports, vitamin C can also protect against the shortening of telomeres, the portions of a chromosome that hold DNA information and get shorter as they age.

Shutterstock

You probably knew that booze is not a beauty drug, but research has found that heavy drinking contributes directly to the most visible signs of facial aging. In a 2019 multinational study of more than 3,200 women, researchers found that those who drank more than eight drinks a week had more "upper facial lines, under-eye puffiness, oral commissures, midface volume loss, and blood vessels" than women who drank moderately or abstained from drinking alcohol altogether.

Shutterstock

After 40, it's especially important to limit your sweet tooth—and not just for your weight. "Findings from research studies suggest that a diet containing lots of sugar or other refined carbohydrates can accelerate aging," says the American Academy of Dermatology. According to a study published in the journal Clinical Dermatology, when high levels of glucose and fructose (a.k.a. sugar) are consumed, they bind to amino acids in collagen and elastin, damaging them and preventing repair. The results: Wrinkles and sagging skin. And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

IN THIS ARTICLE
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Causes of The Appearance of Hand Veins

A most common cause is the chronic or continuous elevation of your hand against gravity, for example, if you are holding a baby from the time it was born. Most people get relief from their hand veins during pregnancy because the gravid uterus pushes down on the inferior vena cava in the pelvis which causes backflow in the inferior vena cava and thus causes relief. But when they don’t have it…
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Science Says December Babies Are The Best

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than with a new baby in tow. After all, a new baby does seem to be the ultimate holiday gift. And now my feelings are validated because Science Says December Babies Are The Best and I have to agree.
SCIENCE
CNBC

This is the best time to go to sleep for a healthier heart, study says

Having a super early night might not be the best sleep strategy for your health, according to one U.K. study. The new research found that going to sleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. could lower the risk of heart disease. The study, published in the European Heart Journal on...
HEALTH
KHOU

Look years younger with the help of Plexaderm

HOUSTON — Want to look younger in just minutes? Plexaderm works like magic to eliminate under-eye bags and face lines. How does it work?. Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow's...
HOUSTON, TX
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Says Science

In recent years, marijuana has skyrocketed in acceptance, both legally and in public sentiment. These days, 91% of Americans believe it should be legal for both medicinal and recreational use, and recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states. Although pot isn't the demonized illicit drug of the past—today we know it's relatively safe to use—it's not entirely without risks you should know about, especially if you have certain health conditions. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Reasons to Check Your Teeth Now, Say Health Experts

Many parts of the body are reliant on the health of other parts, and a problem in one area can have far-reaching effects. One area of the body that's crucial to overall health is the teeth, and poor oral health has been linked to a variety of health problems you'd never expect. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
